Congress to oppose delimitation Bill, says BJP won’t get two-thirds majority

3 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 03:58 PM IST
The Congress will raise the Ram Temple donation theft, ethanol-blended fuels, and question paper leaks, among other issues, in Parliament during the monsoon session that begins Monday, communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said. He said the party would also work to unite the Opposition against any delimitation Bill the government may introduce.
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior MPs participated in a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi on Thursday.
Speaking after the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Ramesh said the government had failed to pass the delimitation Bill last time and that Parliament had a long discussion about it.
“Our stand is clear that we are going to oppose it…” the Congress MP said. “The Bill, which is reportedly going to be tabled by the government, we have no prior information about it. We are hoping that we will be informed about it in the all-party meeting. Although it is just a formality, because in this meeting 35-40 leaders speak, some ministers listen, but those two at the highest position do what they want to do.”
However, Ramesh reiterated that the Congress favours the immediate implementation of the women’s reservation Bill.
‘An insult to the Constitution’
Ramesh also referred to the defection of MPs from the TMC and other Opposition parties. “It is a fact that some parties are now divided. But this is an insult to the Constitution. Still, the BJP won’t be able to touch the two-thirds majority. Our senior leadership—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—are continuously in touch with these leaders,” he said.
Ramesh further said the Opposition would also raise the issue of ethanol-blended fuels. “A top leader of the BJP and his son are involved in this. We are surely going to demand a debate on this issue,” he said.
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The Congress leader also referred to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demand for the Union education minister’s resignation over the irregularities in NEET and other exams. “We have been continuously demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan for the last 45 days. It’s true that other people also have the same demand. But we will continue to do so.”
Ramesh further said the Congress would also oppose the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.