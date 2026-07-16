Congress to oppose delimitation Bill, says BJP won’t get two-thirds majority

The Congress will raise the Ram Temple donation theft, ethanol-blended fuels, and question paper leaks, among other issues, in Parliament during the monsoon session that begins Monday, communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said. He said the party would also work to unite the Opposition against any delimitation Bill the government may introduce.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior MPs participated in a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Ramesh said the government had failed to pass the delimitation Bill last time and that Parliament had a long discussion about it.