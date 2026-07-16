Congress to oppose delimitation Bill, says BJP won’t get two-thirds majority

MP Jairam Ramesh says the Congress will also raise issues such as Ram Temple donation theft, ethanol-blended fuels, and question paper leaks during Parliament’s monsoon session.

Written by: Asad Rehman
3 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 03:58 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Jairam RameshCongress communication Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition would also raise the issue of ethanol-blended fuels. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Congress will raise the Ram Temple donation theft, ethanol-blended fuels, and question paper leaks, among other issues, in Parliament during the monsoon session that begins Monday, communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said. He said the party would also work to unite the Opposition against any delimitation Bill the government may introduce.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior MPs participated in a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Ramesh said the government had failed to pass the delimitation Bill last time and that Parliament had a long discussion about it.

“Our stand is clear that we are going to oppose it…” the Congress MP said. “The Bill, which is reportedly going to be tabled by the government, we have no prior information about it. We are hoping that we will be informed about it in the all-party meeting. Although it is just a formality, because in this meeting 35-40 leaders speak, some ministers listen, but those two at the highest position do what they want to do.”

However, Ramesh reiterated that the Congress favours the immediate implementation of the women’s reservation Bill.

‘An insult to the Constitution’

Ramesh also referred to the defection of MPs from the TMC and other Opposition parties. “It is a fact that some parties are now divided. But this is an insult to the Constitution. Still, the BJP won’t be able to touch the two-thirds majority. Our senior leadership—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—are continuously in touch with these leaders,” he said.

Also Read | Opposition worries Supriya Sule’s move may have a domino effect

Ramesh further said the Opposition would also raise the issue of ethanol-blended fuels. “A top leader of the BJP and his son are involved in this. We are surely going to demand a debate on this issue,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The Congress leader also referred to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demand for the Union education minister’s resignation over the irregularities in NEET and other exams. “We have been continuously demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan for the last 45 days. It’s true that other people also have the same demand. But we will continue to do so.”

Ramesh further said the Congress would also oppose the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
twitter

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments