Come to Rajya Sabha more often, things can be mended: Ghulam Nabi Azad to PM Modi

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, launched a scathing attack on the government over the continuation of newly-elected Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in the BJP after her statement about Nathuram Godse being a “patriot”. The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, which started with observations about the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Azad said there is still time for the BJP to wipe that “stain” before October when the Father of the Nation’s birthday will be celebrated. With PM Narendra Modi in the House, Azad told him that if he comes more often and engages more with the opposition, “a lot of things can be mended”.

Earlier, moving the motion, BJP working president J P Nadda had slammed the opposition for repeated disruptions in the Upper House and asked them to rethink their strategy now that the people have given the BJP government a clear mandate.

The issue of Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha — or the lack of it — has been a bone of contention in Parliament, particularly in the Upper House where the opposition has better numbers.

“… President’s address starts with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi… I felt bad that the same year, some MPs of the ruling party think his assassin was a patriot… I have her quote but I don’t want to say it… you should have dismissed her immediately… there is still time for BJP before October to remove the stain,” Azad said.

Modi sat through Azad’s full speech. The Congress leader told the Prime Minister that his goal of “sabka vishwas” could not be met by confused signals because “hope can only be in black and white”.

Responding to Nadda’s plea that the Opposition should mend their ways, Azad said, “We will be in opposition for 1,000 years but we will not walk your talk. We cannot run the government on television; we believe in democracy, socialism, federalism, pluralism…”

Earlier, giving detailed accounts of the progress made by the government, Nadda said that India had moved on from being a mere spectator in the international arena to being a player. “This House has seen a lot of disruptions… in a democracy we can agree to disagree but disagreement just for the sake of it is not good… we got this huge mandate because of our policies. I would request you to rethink whether your path is right…” Nadda said.

Pushing the PM’s ‘one nation one election’ idea, Nadda said the NDA had put an end to the “despair of 2014” and the new India is leaping ahead. Azad said that the opposition wants the old India of communal amity back rather than the new one of lynchings and data burial.

RJD MP Manoj Jha expressed concern about the government’s propensity to “generate data that suits them”. “In this country it seems we need SPG for data protection… secularism… has disappeared from the President’s address… ”

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav accused the government of bias in the way it dealt with states. “When we were in government in Uttar Pradesh every second day the President would write letters. Now 24 people have died in 17 days and there is no letter…”

CPM MP T K Rangarajan said the elections were a fight between the soft Hindutva of Congress and the hard Hindutva of BJP but what worked was the “magic” of Pulwama.