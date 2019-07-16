Centre targeting Bengal govt, says TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday alleged that the Centre was targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government, and had issued 10 advisories to it in as many days.

Advertising

“Some questions are normally allowed to be raised on the floor of the House with mild variations again and again. But 10 advisories have been sent to the Government of West Bengal by the Government of India in 10 days,” he said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

“Why is the West Bengal Government being targeted?” he asked the government, and registered his protest over the issue saying such actions hurt the democratic system.

“If any member asks any question, that is sent to the state government… It is butchering the parliamentary democratic process…We strongly protest against it. Sir (the Speaker), I would draw your attention, you must take care of it and the questions should not be allowed to be repeated in this manner,” said the TMC leader. BJP members were seen protesting against the remarks. Bandyopadhyay did not elaborate on the content of the advisories.