Monsoon session: Here is the list of Bills to be introduced in Parliament

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday with obituary references and new members taking oath.

However, proceedings were adjourned in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by afternoon amid protests by the Opposition over inflation, GST rate hikes, price rise and the Agnipath scheme.

Both the Houses will meet again on Tuesday.

The Centre has listed as many as 24 Bills for introduction in the monsoon session of Parliament. These include:-

* Cantonment Bill

* Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the

* Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill

* Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill

* Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, and frame rules

* Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill

* Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Competition (Amendment) Bill

* Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring other amendments.

* Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill

* Old Grant (Regulation) Bill

* Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill

* National Dental Commission Bill

* National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill

* Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill

* Central Universities (Amendment) Bill

* The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

Opposition members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, July 18, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI)

* Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill

* Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill

* Family Courts (Amendment) Bill

* Two separate Bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.

The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate “ease of living” in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government’s role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

With the session scheduled to end on August 12, the Opposition said it anticipates that key Bills would be “bulldozed” through.

(With inputs from PTI)