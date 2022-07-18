scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Monsoon session: Here is the list of Bills to be introduced in Parliament

The Bills listed include the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 7:16:30 pm
Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 18, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday with obituary references and new members taking oath.

However, proceedings were adjourned in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by afternoon amid protests by the Opposition over inflation, GST rate hikes, price rise and the Agnipath scheme.

Both the Houses will meet again on Tuesday.

The Centre has listed as many as 24 Bills for introduction in the monsoon session of Parliament. These include:-

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...

* Cantonment Bill

* Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the

* Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill

* Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill

* Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, and frame rules

* Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill

* Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Competition (Amendment) Bill

Check out |Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates

* Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring other amendments.

* Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill

* Old Grant (Regulation) Bill

* Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill

* National Dental Commission Bill

* National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill

* Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill

* Central Universities (Amendment) Bill

* The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

Opposition members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, July 18, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI)

* Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

* Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill

* Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill

* Family Courts (Amendment) Bill

* Two separate Bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.

The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate “ease of living” in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government’s role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

With the session scheduled to end on August 12, the Opposition said it anticipates that key Bills would be “bulldozed” through.

(With inputs from PTI)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement