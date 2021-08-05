‘Govt ‘bulldozing’ bills with discussions under 10 mins’: TMC MP Derek O’Brien uses ‘papri-chaat’ jibe again

TMC MP Derek O'Brien accused the government of rushing through bills in the Parliament. (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday accused the government of “bulldozing” 22 bills in just eight days of the monsoon session in Parliament, after discussions lasting an “average time of under ten minutes”.

Calling it a “masterstroke”, O’Brien stated that no bills had been passed in the first week of the monsoon session. “Modi Ji, challenge these new numbers, as I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT!” the TMC MP tweeted.

According to charts shared by O’Brien, the first bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 26, a week after the session commenced on July 19 — the Factoring Regulation Bill with just 13 minutes of discussion. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after five minutes of discussion, while two appropriation bills were passed following three-minute discussions, each.

#MASTERSTROKE#Parliament Update Aug 5 No Bills passed in first week of #MonsoonSession Then Modi-Shah bulldozed 22 Bills in 8 days at an average time of UNDER 10 MINUTES per Bill (New chart👇) Modi Ji, challenge these new numbers👇as I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT! pic.twitter.com/qctDnD3DyC — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 5, 2021

The Rajya Sabha passed the Juvenile Justice Bill, which allows a Juvenile Justice Board to determine the nature of the crime, and whether the juvenile should be tried as a minor or a child, after a five-minute discussion.

The longest time was spent of the Inland Vessels Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha after a discussion of 28 minutes, followed by the IBC Bill, which saw a discussion of 22 minutes.

On Monday, August 2, O’Brien had shared a graphic on the bills passed in the first ten days of the monsoon session, stating that the government was rushing through the bills. “Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” the TMC leader had quipped.

O’Brien’s ‘papri chaat’ remark came under fire from Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who stated on Wednesday, “If he’s allergic to ‘chaat-papri’, he can have fish curry.”

“Don’t turn Parliament into fish market. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done with conspiracy to malign Parliament’s dignity, was never seen before,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by ANI.

TMC MPs were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday for carrying placards while protesting along with other opposition MPs over the Pegasus spying issue. Earlier, TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended for tearing up a statement of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the spying row.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the Opposition for disrupting the Parliament proceedings and accused them of trying to stall development in the country.

Both the Houses have seen multiple adjournments as the Opposition continues to push for a discussion over the allegations of spying through the Israeli spyware Pegasus.