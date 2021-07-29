From IBC Amendment to Juvenile Justice Amendment: Amid din, Parliament clears important bills without debate

New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Amid protest by Opposition leaders, the government pressed ahead with legislative business, passing multiple significant bills without discussion. Over the last week, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed a series of adjournments as Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding discussions on the Pegasus snooping scandal, the Centre’s contentious farm laws, inflation and several other issues.

Despite the impasse between the government and Opposition, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 without discussion. When the names were called of 20 Opposition members who had given notices for a statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the bill, the leaders did not respond as they had gathered in the Well of the House. Later, the bill was passed.

The bill is set to replace the IBC Amendment Ordinance 2021 promulgated in April which introduced pre-packs as an insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with defaults up to Rs 1 crore.

Even as protests intensified, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was able to hold Question Hour. However, as soon as Rajendra Agarwal replaced him in the Chair, the protests got louder and some Opposition leaders started tearing up papers and throwing them in the air. The Treasury benches later demanded action against the MPs responsible for causing the disruption.

Meanwhile in the Rajya Sabha, the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021, too, was passed in less than half-an-hour amid protests without any deliberation or debate. The bill aims to expedite the adoption process by transferring the power to issue adoption orders from civil court to the district magistrate.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Factoring Amendment Bill and National Institute of Food Technology Bill in the same manner. Soon after the bill was passed in 12 minutes, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, piloted by the new food processing minister Pashupati Paras, was taken up and later passed in just 7 minutes.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed protests as the government and the Opposition sparred over the Pegasus controversy and a number of other issues.