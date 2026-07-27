Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: Centre to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill, Opposition issues adjournment notices

The Parliament is set to resume on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The Parliament is set to resume on Monday after a week of disruptions over the NEET paper leak and police brutality during July 20 Jantar Mantar protests. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to introduce The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The bill increases the punishment for individuals involved in paper leaks of government examinations, from three to five years’ imprisonment to five to 10 years, while also increasing the fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, The Indian Express has learnt.

Story continues below this ad The draft Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 was approved by the Cabinet on Friday and circulated among MPs on Saturday. The Bill was approved by the Cabinet a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to the effect, in response to the ongoing students’ protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of the NEET-UG paper in May. However, Congress MPs have introduced adjournment notices on issues, including NEET paper leak, police excesses during Jantar Mantar protest, and the need for a new anti-defection law. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss “the plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam, and the subsequent endless suicides of the students with regard to the same, and therefore to abolish the disastrous NEET exam.” Live Updates Jul 27, 2026 08:24 AM IST Centre to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 today The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to introduce the bill to strengthen the anti-paper leak law, following which the proposed legislation will be voted and passed by the House.

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