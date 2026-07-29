Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 Live Updates: Anti exam-paper leak law to be presented today

Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
On the 8th day of Parliament Monsoon session, MPs are expected to discuss and pass the strict new law to curb exam paper leaks offered as a solution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the month-long students’ protest that have spawned a huge challenge to his 12-year tenure. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 will be presented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. It seeks to amend the 2024 anti-paper leak law to strengthen measures against paper leak. Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak around 2 pm today.
Parliament is also expected to take the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal set to move the legislation for consideration and passage on Wednesday. Besides that, several ministers will table official papers related to their ministries, while the House is slated to consider a motion seeking more time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee to submit its report on the One Nation, One Election Bills until the Winter Session of 2026.
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On Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led government of failing to safeguard students’ futures, urging it to restore its credibility by honouring promises made to the youth and ensuring accountability for repeated paper leaks. She also criticised the government’s approach to education reforms and took a swipe at the high-powered national task force announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that students were protesting to rebuild trust in the examination system rather than to weaken the government.
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