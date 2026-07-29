Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 8 Live Updates: Anti exam-paper leak law to be presented today

Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

On the 8th day of Parliament Monsoon session, MPs are expected to discuss and pass the strict new law to curb exam paper leaks offered as a solution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the month-long students’ protest that have spawned a huge challenge to his 12-year tenure. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 will be presented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. It seeks to amend the 2024 anti-paper leak law to strengthen measures against paper leak. Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak around 2 pm today.

Parliament is also expected to take the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal set to move the legislation for consideration and passage on Wednesday. Besides that, several ministers will table official papers related to their ministries, while the House is slated to consider a motion seeking more time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee to submit its report on the One Nation, One Election Bills until the Winter Session of 2026.

Story continues below this ad On Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led government of failing to safeguard students’ futures, urging it to restore its credibility by honouring promises made to the youth and ensuring accountability for repeated paper leaks. She also criticised the government’s approach to education reforms and took a swipe at the high-powered national task force announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that students were protesting to rebuild trust in the examination system rather than to weaken the government. Live Updates Jul 29, 2026 10:42 AM IST ‘Welcomed him as if he were a superstar’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP MPs for felicitating Pradhan Priyanka Gandhi spewed fire and pathos in equal measure in Parliament Tuesday, taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah two days after Cockroach Janta Party-led protests forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the Union Education Minister. “The whole country, not merely the Congress, is asking… who, the Home Minister or Prime Minister allowed lathis, tear gas, water canons, pellet guns, and AK-47 to be used on students…” she raged. “Why were women hit… their clothes torn? What was the need to humiliate them?” “What was the need to treat them in such a brutal and inhuman manner? Were they terrorists?” “Answer us! The Congress is asking… we want answers. Who will answer? Did the Prime Minister give permission? Did the Home Minister give it? Will they answer?” Read Here Jul 29, 2026 10:35 AM IST Congress targets AAP, BJP over paper leak Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state's Education Minister over the alleged paper leak, accusing both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP of failing students. "We demand the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state's Education Minister over the paper leak. Both the AAP and the BJP are corrupt. Irrespective of the state, if students' futures are at stake, everyone responsible must resign," Aujla said. VIDEO | Delhi: "We demand the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state's Education Minister over the paper leak. Both the AAP and the BJP are corrupt. Irrespective of the state, if students' futures are at stake, everyone responsible must resign," says… pic.twitter.com/iMOz8wTu0e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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