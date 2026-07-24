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Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 5 Live Updates: Parliament set for fresh showdown between opposition and ruling party today

Both Houses of Parliament have failed to conduct any business during the first 3 days of the Monsoon session, which commenced on July 20 amid Opposition uproar.

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After the proceedings of both houses were adjourned on Thursday, both houses of the parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, both the ruling party and the opposition held protests against each other. While the Opposition MPs said they would not participate in Parliamentary debates before the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the ruling alliance MPs asked why the Opposition ‘fears’ a discussion

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Both Houses of Parliament have failed to conduct any business for the first 3 days of the Monsoon session, which commenced on July 20 amid Opposition uproar over the NEET paper leak issue.

Key Bills to be discussed today

The Lok Sabha is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage today, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move the legislation. It will be accompanied by a statutory resolution moved by opposition members, seeking to express the House’s disapproval of the SC (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance shared by the President on May 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members KC Venugopal and Dharmendra Yadav are also likely to present the 48th report concerning the delay in the production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System ‘DHANUSH’.

Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi is also likely to present the 17th Report of the Business Advisory Committee. The Standing Committee on Finance, led by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, will present its 36th report on the ‘Securities Markets Code, 2025’. Moreover, the Secretary-General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

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