Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 4 Live Updates: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition uproar

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 12 pm on Thursday following ruckus and protests as the Opposition parties sought discussion on NEET paper leak issue — only under the condition that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday submitted a notice for the suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET paper leak, police action against protesting students and educational reforms, news agency PTI reported. The notice comes amid demands raised by the Congress to hold a full-fledged discussion on the issue of students’ stir and police action against them. While the government has assured that it is ready to discuss the NEET issue, the Congress party has expressed it wants it done under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha and Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha.

Story continues below this ad Both Houses of Parliament have failed to conduct any business for the first 3 days of the Monsoon session, which commenced on July 20 amid Opposition uproar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day’s proceedings to discuss the NEET paper leak controversy and ongoing nationwide student protests, according to news agency ANI. Key Bills to be discussed today: The Lok Sabha is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage today, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move the legislation. It will be accompanied by a statutory resolution moved by opposition members, seeking to express the House’s disapproval of the SC (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance shared by the President on May 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members KC Venugopal and Dharmendra Yadav are also likely to present the 48th report concerning the delay in the production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System ‘DHANUSH’. Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi is also likely to present the 17th Report of the Business Advisory Committee. The Standing Committee on Finance, led by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, will present its 36th report on the ‘Securities Markets Code, 2025’. Moreover, the Secretary-General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Live Updates Jul 23, 2026 11:22 AM IST Rajya Sabha proceedings begin with an obituary Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha commenced on Thursday with a obituary reference to lives lost in natural calamities and extreme weather events such as floods, landslides, lightning strikes across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Keralam. Jul 23, 2026 11:20 AM IST Here's what happened as Rajya Sabha commenced today: Before the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had requested the opposition benches to not make the NEET discussion incumbent on conditions. Rijiju said that all parties have demanded discussion on NEET and today, even the NDA parties sought a discussion on this issue. "I thought that after a discussion with Kharge ji yesterday and other opposition leaders, we had hoped that may be a discussion today. But the Congress party has made it conditional." "Please don't put conditions, your intentions are to stall discussions if you are putting conditions. We are requesting again that there should be no politicisation of the NEET issue and there should be a good discussion in both Houses," Rijiju urged. "Today, the Prime Minister informed the country that strong steps have been taken and fast track courts have been set up so that nobody is spared of stringent punishment if a paper is leaked. My request again is that don't put conditions, and let us start the discussion soon," he added. Jul 23, 2026 11:14 AM IST 'Not running away from discussion, demand Education Minister's resignation': Kharge Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Thursday, responding to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, said that the Opposition parties were not running away from discussions on the NEET paper leak issue. "We are not running away from discussions. We demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We won't go ahead with discussions until that happens," Kharge said. His comments come after Rijiju alleged that the Opposition parties wanted to stop the discussion on the NEET paper leak issue by putting certain conditions. Jul 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm The Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition uproar. Jul 23, 2026 11:08 AM IST 'You want to stop the discussion by putting conditions': Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday alleged that the Opposition parties wanted to stop the discussion on the NEET paper leak issue by putting certain conditions. "You want to stop the discussion by putting conditions... We are ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue, without politicising the matter. The Prime Minister has also shared his opinions early today that judicial fast-track courts would be set up on the matter. I want you to not put those conditions," Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha. Jul 23, 2026 11:04 AM IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm The Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition uproar over discussion on NEET paper leak issue, police action against student protesters, and demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While the government has assured that it is ready to discuss the NEET issue, the Congress party has expressed it wants it done, proposing the suspension of all businesses for the day. Jul 23, 2026 11:01 AM IST Rajya Sabha proceedings begin The Rajya Sabha proceedings began at 11 am on Thursday amid Opposition uproar. Jul 23, 2026 11:01 AM IST Lok Sabha proceedings begin The Lok Sabha proceedings began at 11 am on Thursday amid Opposition uproar. Jul 23, 2026 10:54 AM IST DMK MP submits Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss NEET paper leak issue, student protests Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day’s proceedings to discuss the NEET paper leak controversy and ongoing nationwide student protests, according to news agency ANI. "Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 23rd July 2026, in lieu of the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination, seeking transparency and accountability in the education system and Government's response to the said issue,'" the official notice read. (ANI) Jul 23, 2026 10:52 AM IST Opposition seeks urgent debate over NEET leak, police action on students Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday submitted a notice for the suspension of all business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET paper leak, police action against protesting students and educational reforms, news agency PTI reported. The notice comes amid demands raised by the Congress to hold a full-fledged discussion on the issue of students’ stir and police action against them. While the government has assured that it is ready to discuss the NEET issue, the Congress party has expressed it wants it done under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha and Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha. Jul 23, 2026 10:51 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog! Follow here to receive the latest updates from Day 4 of the Parliament Monsoon session.

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