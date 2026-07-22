Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and others, hold a protest outside the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@IYC X/ANI Photo)

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm on Wednesday amid Opposition uproar over alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the police’s lathicharge and use of tear gas shells against students protesting the issue on July 20. A day earlier, Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were detained as they rallied behind protesters at Jantar Mantar. They were released later.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway.

Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be called upon to make a suo motu statement explaining the paper leak incidents throughout his tenure, news agency ANI reported. The party’s general secretary demanded that Pradhan must take moral and constitutional responsibility and tender his resignation. Story continues below this ad Key Bills to be discussed today: Lok Sabha: The House is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage today, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move the legislation. Kiren Rijiju and Gaurav Gogoi will present the Seventeenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee. MP Anurag Singh Thakur and Manna Lal Rawat are also scheduled to present three reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel (2025-26). A motion by Sudheer Gupta and Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal seeking an extension of time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, till the last day of the Monsoon Session, will also be considered. Rajya Sabha: The Upper House will take up reports of the Public Accounts Committee on defence-related issues, including delays in production of the Dhanush gun system and a Rs 62.10 crore loss over replacement of defective ammunition. Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, BL Verma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the Table on behalf of their respective ministries. Live Updates Jul 22, 2026 11:09 AM IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm on Wednesday amid Opposition uproar over alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the police’s lathicharge and use of tear gas shells against students protesting the issue on July 20. A day earlier, Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were detained as they rallied behind protesters at Jantar Mantar. They were released later. Jul 22, 2026 11:01 AM IST Lok Sabha proceedings begin amid Opposition uproar The Lok Sabha proceedings began on Wednesday at 11 am amid Opposition uproar. Jul 22, 2026 11:01 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here to receive the latest updates on Day 3 of the Monsoon session of Parliament!

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