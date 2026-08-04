Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live: Congress seeks to discuss new anti-defection law on Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Congress MP Manish Tewari today submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking the suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour, and all other listed businesses of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to control the “mass political defections” driven by opportunism. In his notice, Tewari stated that he intended to move a motion for the adjournment of the House’s business to discuss “a definite matter of urgent public importance”.

What happened in previous session: The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated adjournments as Opposition MPs raised voices over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence in the House, seeking his apology over the police action on protesters at the recent Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led stir at Jantar Mantar. The opposition demanded a discussion on the Ram Temple donations row.

Story continues below this ad The lower house on Monday passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill that sought to raise the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 34 to 38. The Rajya Sabha passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid Opposition din. Live Updates Aug 4, 2026 10:23 AM IST Congress' repeat demand of Amit Shah's apology Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat reiterated his party's demand for Union Home minister Amit Shah's attendance at the Lok Sabha and his apology for the police action on protesters at the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. "It is being seen for the first time that the Union Home Minister is missing from the House. He is neither taking responsibility nor coming to the House. The way students were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used on them, we want the Union Home Minister to accept responsibility and apologise to the students. The government has become mute, deaf and scared," Bhagat said. #watch | Delhi | On protest by Opposition MPs in Parliament today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat says, "It is being seen for the first time that the Union Home Minister is missing from the House. He is neither taking responsibility nor coming to the House. The way students were… pic.twitter.com/bZaNIAFgDS — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

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