Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live: Congress seeks to discuss new anti-defection law on Lok Sabha

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat reiterated his party's demand for Union Home minister Amit Shah's attendance at the Lok Sabha and his apology for the police action on protesters at the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. "It is being seen for the first time that the Union Home Minister is missing from the House. He is neither taking responsibility nor coming to the House. The way students were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used on them, we want the Union Home Minister to accept responsibility and apologise to the students. The government has become mute, deaf and scared," Bhagat said.
#watch | Delhi | On protest by Opposition MPs in Parliament today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat says, "It is being seen for the first time that the Union Home Minister is missing from the House. He is neither taking responsibility nor coming to the House. The way students were… pic.twitter.com/bZaNIAFgDS— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026