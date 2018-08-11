Parliament Monsoon session 2018 wrap: A list of all 20 bills passed

Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

In the 18 sittings, starting July 18 to August 10, a total of 20 bills, including six financial bills, were passed in the Parliament monsoon session this year, as compared to 13 last year. Recording the highest productivity of this year’s monsoon session, the Lok Sabha fared 118 per cent and Rajya Sabha fared 74 per cent.

The highlight of the session was the no-confidence motion brought against the government by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress in the third session of the Parliament and the passage of the SC/ST and OBC bill in the Upper House. Making a significant change to the rape law, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha arrived at a consensus on the bill introducing death penalty for persons convicted for committing rape of girls below 12 years.

The post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, which was lying vacant since July 1, was filled in by NDA candidate and JD(U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh on August 9.

Key bills passed in the monsoon session by both Houses:

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018: Passed on August 6 by the Rajya Sabha and July 30 in the Lok Sabha, the bill increases the minimum punishment for rape of women from seven to 10 years and introduces death penalty as punishment for committing rape of girls below 12 years.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018: The bill allows confiscation of properties of persons who have absconded the country to avoid facing prosecution for economic offences above Rs. 100 crore. The bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha on July 25 and on July 19 in Lok Sabha.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was given a Constitutional status which has the power to examine complaints relating to the inclusion or exclusion of groups within the list of backward classes, and advise the central government.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017: The bill introduced alongside the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 and seeks to repeal the NCBC Act, 1993. The Act established the NCBC.

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018: The bill amends the 1989 Act adding that the investigative authority would not require an approval to arrest an accused under the Act and a preliminary inquiry would no longer be necessary prior to registering an FIR.

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013: Amending the 1988 Act, the bill covers the offence of giving bribe to a public servant and requires prior sanction to investigate public officials.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Cose 9Second Amendment) Bill, 2018: The bill includes real estate allottees as financial creditors in the insolvency resolution process.

The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018: The amendment lowers the limit for adjudicating commercial disputes from one crore rupees to three lakh rupees and allows state governments to establish commercial courts at the district level, even in territories where high courts have ordinary original civil jurisdiction.

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017: It reduces the discretion given to courts while granting specific performance and introduces substituted performance as a remedy to enforce contracts.

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017: Amending the 1952 Act, the bill allows s the central government to re-issue the notice of acquisition to a property owner to give them an opportunity to be heard.

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017: The bill repeals two Acts, State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959, and State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956, which established five subsidiary banks which were acquired by State Bank of India.

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017: The bill allows courts to direct partial payment of fine or compensation to the payee during trial or on filing an appeal in cases of cheque bouncing.

The National Sports University Bill, 2018: The bill establishes a The National Sports University headquartered in Manipur.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018: The amendment allows supersession of the Central Council and will have to be constituted within one year from the date of its supersession.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018: It amends the provisions related to reverse charge mechanism, registration, input tax credit, and pre-deposit amount for appeals.

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018: The bill modifies the provisions related to reverse charge mechanism, place of supply of services, distribution of IGST revenue between the centre and states, and pre-deposit amount for appeals.

The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018: The bill would amend the provisions of the Act with respect to reverse charge mechanism and the utilisation of input tax credit on UTGST.

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2018: The Bill amends the manner in which unutilised amount in the Compensation Fund would be distributed between the centre and states.

The Appropriation (No. 5) Bill, 2018: Authorises expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2018: Authorises expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India.

