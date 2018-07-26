Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Maneka Gandhi to table anti-trafficking bill

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar will take up the Bill further to amend the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993, as passed by Lok Sabha. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) HRD minister Prakash Javadekar will take up the Bill further to amend the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993, as passed by Lok Sabha. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: The seventh day of Parliment monsoon session will see Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tabling The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha. The objectives of the bill include prevention of trafficking of persons, especially women and children and to provide care, protection and rehabilitation to the victims of trafficking, to persecute offenders and to create a legal, economic and social environment for the victims and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Lok Sabha will also see Home Minister Rajnath Singh moving amendments to the Criminal Law Bill. Other bills listed for consideration and passing are The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.