Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: Maneka Gandhi to table anti-trafficking bill
Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha will also see Home Minister Rajnath Singh moving a Bill further to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, be taken into consideration.
HRD minister Prakash Javadekar will take up the Bill further to amend the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993, as passed by Lok Sabha. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: The seventh day of Parliment monsoon session will see Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tabling The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha. The objectives of the bill include prevention of trafficking of persons, especially women and children and to provide care, protection and rehabilitation to the victims of trafficking, to persecute offenders and to create a legal, economic and social environment for the victims and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
The Lok Sabha will also see Home Minister Rajnath Singh moving amendments to the Criminal Law Bill. Other bills listed for consideration and passing are The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
On Wednesday, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 was passed by the Upper House. The Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha last week empowers authorities to attach and confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders like loan defaulters who flee the country, was presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. “This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away. Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don’t present themselves in front of the courts. We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets,” Goyal said in the House. The ordinance will come into effect after the assent of the President.
The government today said that the 'Institution of Eminence' tag has not been given to the Jio Institute, but only a letter of intent has been given subject to conditions.
Several Rajya Sabha members had sought clarity on the criteria for the basis of which the prestigious title was conferred on select institutions. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a committee of experts had made the selections after a thorough scrutiny. Javadekar categorically told the House that the Jio Institute has not been declared an 'Institution of Eminence'. He said the Jio Institute has only been recommended by a panel for a letter of intent, subject to certain conditions. (PTI)
The death of three sisters in Delhi reportedly due to starvation found a mention in Parliament today with opposition members expressing concern over the incident. Read the story here
During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra sought to know whether the government had taken note of the serious incident. Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said the incident was a very "unfortunate" but it needed to be seen under what circumstances the deaths took place and whether starvation was the reason.
Congress member M V Rajeev Gowda demanded government intervention to end the strike called by truckers. He said transportation of goods was being affected due to the strike. He said the problem is due to problems in the implementation of e-way bill under the GST.
The Janata Dal (United) demanded central assistance to provide relief to farmers in Bihar who are facing problems in Kharif sowing due to deficient rains. "Bihar is facing a drought-like situation," said JD(U) MP Ramnath Thakur while raising the demand during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
Thakur demanded that the Centre immediately send a team in Bihar to assess the situation and also provide financial assistance for providing relief.