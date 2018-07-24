Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
  • Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: TDP, TMC stage protest in front of Gandhi statue
Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: TDP and TMC MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament before the start of the session on Tuesday. TDP were protesting over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh while TMC raised their voice against the lynching incidents.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2018 11:23:36 am
Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, however, said the decision now rested upon the party’s Lok Sabha leadership.

Before the start of the session on Tuesday, TDP and TMC MPs staged protests in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament. While the TDP MPs were protesting for the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, TMC MPs protested against the rising mob lynching incidents in the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to move The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.

Live Blog

Parliament may witness another stormy day in both Houses if the Congress moves a breach of privilege motion against PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Follow this blog to get LIVE updates from Parliament.

10:48 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates:TMC protests outside Parliament over lynching incidents

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over incidents of lynching. 

10:44 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: TDP protests outside Parliament over special status demand for Andhra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs continued their protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh by staging a protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. TDP had yesterday staged a similar protest inside and outside the Parliament.

10:32 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Congress, RJD move Adjournment Motion Notice over alleged incident of rape in Bihar's shelter home

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incidents of rape at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. On Monday, girls of a government-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur had alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, and several were raped. Read more

10:26 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in the Zero Hour
10:24 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: What is a privilege motion?

Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by members of Parliament, individually and collectively, so that they can “effectively discharge their functions”. When any of these rights and immunities are disregarded, the offence is called a breach of privilege and is punishable under the law of the Parliament. Read more

10:22 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha

Welcome to live blog. The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal.  Follow this space to track all latest developments

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Amid protests by the TDP MPs demanding for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed amendments to Special Relief Act and sent the Ancient Monuments (Amendment) Bill to the select committee after the Opposition raised objections to some provisions. One of the major features of the amendment to the Specific Relief Act, which has been formulated to further ease the process of doing business in India, is that it makes the grant of specific performance of contracts compulsory by taking away the discretionary power of courts.

The recent incident of a 28-year-old Muslim man being beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday by alleged cow vigilantes was also raised in both the Houses.

