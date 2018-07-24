Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: TDP, TMC stage protest in front of Gandhi statue

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, A K Antony and Anand Sharma at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, A K Antony and Anand Sharma at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, however, said the decision now rested upon the party’s Lok Sabha leadership.

Before the start of the session on Tuesday, TDP and TMC MPs staged protests in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament. While the TDP MPs were protesting for the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, TMC MPs protested against the rising mob lynching incidents in the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to move The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.