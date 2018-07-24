Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: TDP, TMC stage protest in front of Gandhi statue

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, however, said the decision now rested upon the party’s Lok Sabha leadership.
Before the start of the session on Tuesday, TDP and TMC MPs staged protests in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament. While the TDP MPs were protesting for the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, TMC MPs protested against the rising mob lynching incidents in the country.
Bills for consideration and passing: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to move The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over incidents of lynching.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs continued their protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh by staging a protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. TDP had yesterday staged a similar protest inside and outside the Parliament.
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incidents of rape at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. On Monday, girls of a government-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur had alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, and several were raped. Read more
Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by members of Parliament, individually and collectively, so that they can “effectively discharge their functions”. When any of these rights and immunities are disregarded, the offence is called a breach of privilege and is punishable under the law of the Parliament. Read more
Welcome to live blog. The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal. Follow this space to track all latest developments