Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Opposition may rake up Assam NRC issue again

Monday, August 06, 2018
Parliament LIVE: Opposition parties are likely to corner the government over the Assam NRC issue as the latter will try to pass some key resolutions in the upper house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 11:26:07 am
The Centre is expected to face continued protests over the Assam NRC from the Opposition in the Monsoon session of Parliament Monday. The protests, led by the Trinamool Congress, had disrupted the proceedings in both the houses of Parliament on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha member and veteran lawyer Fali S Nariman on Sunday urged the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha not to adjourn the Houses despite the frequent disruptions.

In Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot will move that the alternate amendments made in the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) be taken into consideration. The Bill was passed unanimously in the lower house on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha will move the Bill to further amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as passed by Lok Sabha.

In the evening, the labour committee meeting in Lok Sabha will consider reports and drafts on the implementation of various PF Acts and Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme.

11:26 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Shivaji Patil from Shiv Sena raised a question with the Commerce Ministry relating to shortage of skilled workers despite the increasing enrolment in ITI courses and demand in the market. He also asked the government to ensure the minimum wages for skilled workers in the private sector units.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu ensured that the government will look into the matter.

11:16 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha will be in operation till late today: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stated in the Upper House today that the house will be operational till late today considering the paucity of time.

11:11 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Why there is no undeclared emergency in the country: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress MPs protested outside the Parliament House on Monday, stating that why there was no undeclared emergency in India. The protest was in relation to the Assam NRC issue.

11:07 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
List of Business discussed in Rajya Sabha

Papers to be laid in Rajya Sabha

Dr Mahesh Sharma for Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Arjun Ram Meghwal for Ministry of Water Resources

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Mansukh Mandaviya for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Trinamool Congress MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship (NRC) published last month on July 30.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha stated NRC as “national security” matter on Friday. Terming it as a “fair and objective” process, Singh said if all documents required for registration of NRC are submitted, no citizen would be left out.

