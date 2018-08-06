Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Opposition may rake up Assam NRC issue again

Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha today. Rajnath Singh will address the Rajya Sabha today.

The Centre is expected to face continued protests over the Assam NRC from the Opposition in the Monsoon session of Parliament Monday. The protests, led by the Trinamool Congress, had disrupted the proceedings in both the houses of Parliament on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha member and veteran lawyer Fali S Nariman on Sunday urged the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha not to adjourn the Houses despite the frequent disruptions.

In Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot will move that the alternate amendments made in the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) be taken into consideration. The Bill was passed unanimously in the lower house on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha will move the Bill to further amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as passed by Lok Sabha.

In the evening, the labour committee meeting in Lok Sabha will consider reports and drafts on the implementation of various PF Acts and Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme.