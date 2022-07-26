Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Opposition MPs for disrupting House proceedings

A total of 19 Opposition MPs were suspended on Tuesday from the Rajya Sabha for the entire week for disrupting the House proceedings.

Deputy Chairman Harvansh said the MPs were suspended for showing “utter disregard” to the House and the authority of the Chair. The decision was taken as opposition MPs did not heed to Deputy Chairman Harvansh’s pleas to leave the Well of the House and go back to their seats, news agency PTI reported.

The suspended MPs include seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Monsoon session has been witnessing continuous protests by the Congress, and other opposition parties over price rise, GST on daily essentials and other issues since it began on July 18.

Piyush Goyal, the leader of House in Rajya Sabha, said the decision to suspend the opposition MPs was taken with a heavy heart and that they repeatedly ignored Chairman’s appeals.

The full list of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend 10 MPs, but when it was adopted by a voice vote, Harivansh read out the names of 19 members who have been suspended for the rest of the week.

On Monday, four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for similar reasons.

Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas, earlier in the day, held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to “murder of democracy”, they staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex.