‘Parliament creating new history’: Modi says women reservation act ‘most significant move of 21st century’

Addressing a national level conference, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, in Delhi, Modi said, "Parliament is close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future."

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 12:18 PM IST
ModiNarendra Modi gives an address during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modnay said the enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is one of the most significant moves in 21st century.

Addressing a national level conference, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, in Delhi, Modi said, “Parliament is close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future.”

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