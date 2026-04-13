‘Parliament creating new history’: Modi says women reservation act ‘most significant move of 21st century’

Narendra Modi gives an address during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modnay said the enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is one of the most significant moves in 21st century.

Addressing a national level conference, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, in Delhi, Modi said, “Parliament is close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future.”