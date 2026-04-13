‘Parliament creating new history’: Modi says women reservation act ‘most significant move of 21st century’

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modnay said the enactment of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is one of the most significant moves in 21st century.
Addressing a national level conference, ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’, in Delhi, Modi said, “Parliament is close to creating new history that will realise visions of the past, fulfil resolutions of future.”
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