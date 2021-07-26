Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament to protest against new farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to reach the Parliament to register his protest against the three farm laws. The Congress leader said that he has brought farmers’ message to the Parliament.

“I’ve brought farmers’ message to Parliament. They (Government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen,” the 51-year-old leader was quoted saying by news agency ANI. “As per government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers’ rights are being snatched away,” he added.

Gandhi also joined the Congress MPs who were protesting over the alleged snooping of the opposition leaders using Pegasus spyware. The SAD, AAP and BSP MPs were also holding placards demanding repeal of farm laws.

When the house met in the morning Speaker Om Birla joined by MPs paid tributes to Kargil martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas and he also congratulated Olympic silver medalist Meera Bhai Chanu. Congress MP Manish Tiwari asked the treasury benches where was Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the house was paying tributes to Kargil martyrs.

Speaker Birla then took up question hour and the ministers replied to the questions till 11.25. Before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm, the speaker asked the MPs to go back to their seat. “If you want a reply from the government, go back to your seats. You are raising slogans and asking for replies,” he said.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were, meanwhile, adjourned for almost an hour after opposition parties continued their protests over various issues including snoop gate and farm laws. MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other opposition parties rushed into the well of the House raising slogans against the government. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said members are being prevented from raising issues of public importance. “We are becoming helpless day by day,” he said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.