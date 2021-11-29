scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering

With more MPs rushing to the well of the house speaker Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Only one question was taken up during Question Hour.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
November 29, 2021 11:53:51 am
Congress leaders protest outside Parliament (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The first day of Parliament’s Winter Session began on a disruptive note on Monday as the Opposition MPs rushed to the well of the House in Lok Sabha, raising various issues.

While the Congress and TMC MPs were raising slogans in support of farmers, DMK’s T R Baalu was heard demanding that the House passes a resolution condoling the death of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the contentious farm laws.

Parliament Winter Session

Speaker Om Birla cautioned the MPs that they would have to keep the dignity of the house in mind. With more MPs rushing to the well of the house speaker Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Only one question was taken up during Question Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, two new members — Congress’ Pratibha Singh and BJP’s Gyaneshwar Patil — took oath. While Singh represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh), Patil has been elected from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Obituary references were also made for eight former members — B Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik. The House stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect.

The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

