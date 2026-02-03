Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha sees disruption as Rahul Gandhi raises India-China issue

The Opposition protested the Lok Sabha Chair's refusal to let Rahul Gandhi quote a magazine article on the India-China conflict.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Lok SabhaRahul Gandhi said he wants to table the article from a magazine that he quoted in the House on Monday
The Budget Session of Lok Sabha was adjourned until 3 pm Tuesday after the Opposition members protested when the Chair called another member to speak while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was trying to make his remarks on national security, quoting a magazine article.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was on the Chair, asked Gandhi to speak. Gandhi said he wants to table the article from a magazine that he quoted in the House on Monday and discuss it. Tenneti asked him to continue his speech on the President’s address.

“As I said yesterday, a very important matter in the President’s speech is the matter of national security and our relationship between the Chinese and Pakistanis. There is a very important matter that is quoted inside the article that I have authenticated, which speaks about the reaction of the Prime Minister…,” Gandhi said.

To this, Tenneti said, “I am once again requesting you to please restrict yourself to speak on the President’s Speech.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “We are patiently waiting to listen to the Honourable Leader of Opposition. The matter which he has referred to just now; yesterday, the Chair gave a ruling on the paper, which he has authenticated, tabled in the House. When the ruling has already been given on a matter, which he referred to yesterday, he cannot be quoting the same matter again in a pretext of making reference indirectly… Please continue with your speech, we are waiting. But please avoid referring to a matter which has been settled.”

To this, Congress MP K C Venugopal alleged that the minister is misleading the House. When Venugopal made some remarks, Tenneti told him that he can not address the chair as “yaar”.

“What is this yaar,” Tenneti said, showing displeasure.

Gandhi said if the issue is about him quoting an article, then he would not quote it directly.

Story continues below this ad

When Tenneti said he had given Gandhi permission to speak, the Congress leader objected, saying he is the LoP.

Gandhi said he wanted to make a statement about what happened between China and India and how the Prime Minister responded. “In Eastern Ladakh, there was a conflict. Our soldiers were killed,” Gandhi remarked, evoking strong reactions from the treasury benches.

Stating that he has repeatedly requested the LoP to speak on the President’s speech, Tenneti called the Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Uttam Patel to speak. He also called Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Shatabdi Roy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s D M Kathir Anand and Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s G M Harish Balayogi. When Balayogi started speaking, Opposition members entered the Well of the House. Following that, Tenneti adjourned the House until 3 pm.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
