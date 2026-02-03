Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha sees disruption as Rahul Gandhi raises India-China issue

Rahul Gandhi said he wants to table the article from a magazine that he quoted in the House on Monday

The Budget Session of Lok Sabha was adjourned until 3 pm Tuesday after the Opposition members protested when the Chair called another member to speak while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was trying to make his remarks on national security, quoting a magazine article.

Soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was on the Chair, asked Gandhi to speak. Gandhi said he wants to table the article from a magazine that he quoted in the House on Monday and discuss it. Tenneti asked him to continue his speech on the President’s address.

“As I said yesterday, a very important matter in the President’s speech is the matter of national security and our relationship between the Chinese and Pakistanis. There is a very important matter that is quoted inside the article that I have authenticated, which speaks about the reaction of the Prime Minister…,” Gandhi said.