Parliament LIVE updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha adjourned shortly after it resumed in the afternoon. The Chairman got upset with people creating a row and not discussing important issues like the cyclone Phethai, which was affecting the lives of people. Addressing the media at the Parliament Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi government for not making any efforts towards waiving off farmers’ loans. He said that the Congress party’s win in the Hindi heartland is the win of the small sections of the society and the party would support farmers in pressurising the Modi government to get farm loans waived off. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, shortly after it resumed at 12 pm. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan requested members to maintain the decorum of the House and follow proper procedure for discussions. Despite that, there was a ruckus over a host of issues including the Congress demanding a JPC probe into the Rafale deal. The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm following protests.

On Monday, the Congress and BJP moved breach of privilege motions against each other. While the Congress accused the government of misleading the Supreme Court on Rafale, the BJP hit back claiming that its party chief Rahul Gandhi misled the House on the same issue. After a series of adjournments, the Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 through a voice vote after discussing it. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also introduced a fresh Bill in the Lok Sabha to make triple talaq a penal offence, replacing an ordinance issued in September.