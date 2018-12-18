Parliament LIVE updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha adjourned shortly after it resumed in the afternoon. The Chairman got upset with people creating a row and not discussing important issues like the cyclone Phethai, which was affecting the lives of people. Addressing the media at the Parliament Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi government for not making any efforts towards waiving off farmers’ loans. He said that the Congress party’s win in the Hindi heartland is the win of the small sections of the society and the party would support farmers in pressurising the Modi government to get farm loans waived off. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day, shortly after it resumed at 12 pm. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan requested members to maintain the decorum of the House and follow proper procedure for discussions. Despite that, there was a ruckus over a host of issues including the Congress demanding a JPC probe into the Rafale deal. The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm following protests.
On Monday, the Congress and BJP moved breach of privilege motions against each other. While the Congress accused the government of misleading the Supreme Court on Rafale, the BJP hit back claiming that its party chief Rahul Gandhi misled the House on the same issue. After a series of adjournments, the Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 through a voice vote after discussing it. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also introduced a fresh Bill in the Lok Sabha to make triple talaq a penal offence, replacing an ordinance issued in September.
Rajya Sabha adjourned shortly after it resumed at 2 pm. A visibly upset Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that people were not interested in discussing important issues like the cyclone which was affecting the lives of so many people and adjourned the House for the day.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel Tuesday said that the government is ready for a discussion on the Rafale deal but the Congress was running away from a discussion in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
Briefing the media inside Parliament today, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi was working only for a few industrialists. He added that the PM had a choice with demonetisation and the Rafale deal on one side and waiving off farm loans on the other side. He chose the former over helping the farmers, Rahul said, adding that the Congress will stand by every farmer of the country in putting pressure on PM Modi to get farm loans waived.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is repeatedly requesting people to follow the procedure for discussions, amid a ruckus in the House.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu requested members in the House to conduct proceedings peacefully and allow issues to be discussed. However, after uproad, he has adjourned the session.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned following a ruckus over the Rafale deal. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon, the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.
Suresh Prabhu is expected to move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014 in the Lok Sabha and also to introduce the Bill.
National Council for Teacher Education Bill to be considered in the Rajya Sabha today
The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 would be taken into consideration in the Rajya Sabha today and Prakash Javedkar would move that the bill be passed.