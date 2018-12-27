Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, Lok Sabha to resume at 12

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Thursday is likely to discuss the bill on instant triple talaq. While the BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House, the Congress has also agreed to participate in the debate. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will move a resolution disapproving the bill that makes the practice a criminal offence. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Amendment) Bill is also expected to be taken up in the Lower House today.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following protests in the house. The Parliament today opened after a brief Christmas vacation. Last week, ruckus prevailed in the Parliament over Rafale issue. The BJP wanted to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for “misleading the country” on the fighter aircraft deal.