Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, Lok Sabha to resume at 12
Parliament LIVE updates: The Winter Session of Parliament has largely seen disruptions due to protests over Rafale issue. The contentious Triple Talaq Bill is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Thursday is likely to discuss the bill on instant triple talaq. While the BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House, the Congress has also agreed to participate in the debate. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will move a resolution disapproving the bill that makes the practice a criminal offence. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, the Companies (Amendment) Bill is also expected to be taken up in the Lower House today.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following protests in the house. The Parliament today opened after a brief Christmas vacation. Last week, ruckus prevailed in the Parliament over Rafale issue. The BJP wanted to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for “misleading the country” on the fighter aircraft deal.
Live Blog
Parliament Winter Session: A bill on instant triple talaq will be taken up for dicussion in Lok Sabha today. Follow LIVE updates
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm due to protests over Rafale. Amid the sloganeering in Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was making statement
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests over Cauvery issue
Uproar in Lok Sabha
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as leaders have started sloganeering on Rafale deal. Sumitra Mahajan is requesting all MPs to maintain peace. "Disappointed that you are not fulfilling the promise you made in the House," she tells Kharge. Kharge has now assured Mahajan that they would cooperate with the government if a JPC is constituted.
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings begin
Proceedings begin in both houses. Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan warns MPs that she will take the names of leaders who create ruckus in the House today.
BJP chief Amit Shah snapped outside Lok Sabha
(Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)
Congress leader draws comparison between Sabarimala, Triple Talaq; questions if BJP is 'really' for women empowerement
Congress leader Sunil Jhakar also questioned BJP's intention behind pushing the bill. "Why is BJP which pushes triple Talaq for Muslim women, are opposing Hindu women’s right to enter Sabarimala temple? Are they really for women empowerment?" he asked.
Appeal BJP to not interfere in religious matters: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said the party would appeal the BJP to "not interfere in religious matters." Talking to reporters outside Parliament Kharge said, "We will take part in the discussion and keep forward our opinion. We will appeal to the govt that it should not interfere in a religious matter."
BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs
Both the BJP and Congress have issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sought an assurance from the Opposition that it would allow discussion on the bill without disruption. Both the Congress and BJP have had heated exchanges over the instant triple talaq bill. The Congress has rejected it, saying that the bill seems to target a religion-specific and in violation of several sections of the Constitution. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of hindering the development of Muslim women
Parliament Winter Session: What has happened till now
Both the Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions. When the session first began, 3 Bills were listed for passage, and 20 were listed for introduction. Two weeks in, one bill has been passed by both Houses, and three in Lok Sabha. Few of the bills that were taken up in Parliament included The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, The Transgender Bill, 2018 among others.
The Surrogacy Bill, 2017 which bans commercial surrogacy was also passed in Lok Sabha last week.
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Parliament Winter Session 2018. Follow this space to track all the latest updates from the Upper House and Lower House.
Parliament, today, is meeting after the Christmas recess. Last week, the Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions over a range of issues, including protests by the Congress, which is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Rafale deal.
The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September. Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. The fresh bill will supersede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm due to protests over Rafale. Amid the sloganeering in Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was making statement
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests over Cauvery issue
Uproar in Lok Sabha
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as leaders have started sloganeering on Rafale deal. Sumitra Mahajan is requesting all MPs to maintain peace. "Disappointed that you are not fulfilling the promise you made in the House," she tells Kharge. Kharge has now assured Mahajan that they would cooperate with the government if a JPC is constituted.
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings begin
Proceedings begin in both houses. Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan warns MPs that she will take the names of leaders who create ruckus in the House today.
BJP chief Amit Shah snapped outside Lok Sabha
(Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)
Congress leader draws comparison between Sabarimala, Triple Talaq; questions if BJP is 'really' for women empowerement
Congress leader Sunil Jhakar also questioned BJP's intention behind pushing the bill. "Why is BJP which pushes triple Talaq for Muslim women, are opposing Hindu women’s right to enter Sabarimala temple? Are they really for women empowerment?" he asked.
Appeal BJP to not interfere in religious matters: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said the party would appeal the BJP to "not interfere in religious matters." Talking to reporters outside Parliament Kharge said, "We will take part in the discussion and keep forward our opinion. We will appeal to the govt that it should not interfere in a religious matter."
BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs
Both the BJP and Congress have issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sought an assurance from the Opposition that it would allow discussion on the bill without disruption. Both the Congress and BJP have had heated exchanges over the instant triple talaq bill. The Congress has rejected it, saying that the bill seems to target a religion-specific and in violation of several sections of the Constitution. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of hindering the development of Muslim women
Parliament Winter Session: What has happened till now
Both the Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions. When the session first began, 3 Bills were listed for passage, and 20 were listed for introduction. Two weeks in, one bill has been passed by both Houses, and three in Lok Sabha. Few of the bills that were taken up in Parliament included The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, The Transgender Bill, 2018 among others.
The Surrogacy Bill, 2017 which bans commercial surrogacy was also passed in Lok Sabha last week.
Mekedatu dam protests in Parliament
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Parliament Winter Session 2018. Follow this space to track all the latest updates from the Upper House and Lower House.