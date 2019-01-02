Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Triple Talaq bill, Rafale deal likely to rock both Houses

Parliament is set to witness a stormy start to 2019 as the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will take up triple talaq debate and Rafale deal for discussion, respectively.

When the Triple Talaq Bill was taken up in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties wanted it to be sent to a select committee. The standoff in Rajya Sabha meant that triple talaq ended 2018 where it had begun — without debate or consensus. Meanwhile, the Congress changed its earlier stand on Rafale deal, saying it was ready to discuss on the Rafale deal. Until now, Congress had continued to disrupt proceedings in Lok Sabha, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the deal.

Also in the Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce a bill to amend the Aadhar Act, the Indian Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA).