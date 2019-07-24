Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Amid Opposition protests, RTI Amendment Bill up for discussion in Rajya Sabhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-rti-amendment-bill-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-5846898/
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Amid Opposition protests, RTI Amendment Bill up for discussion in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session 2019 India Today LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House ad the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
ParliamentLIVE Updates: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed on Monday evening in the Lok Sabha will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill came under fire as several Opposition parties insisted that the amendments to the law were “dangerous” to the fundamental rights of the citizens and a “threat to the Constitution and the Parliament”. The Bill will be moved by the Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the the Lower House had cleared the Appropriation and Finance Bill, the Modi 2.0-government’s maiden budget. On Donald Trump’s claim that Narendra Modi asked him to act as a mediator with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar denied that Prime Minister made the request and reiterated that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.
Live Blog
After receiving severe criticism from the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the RTI Amendment Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha today. Follow this space for the latest updates:
Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce two bills today
Parliament on Tuesday gave its approval to Modi-2.0 government's maiden budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying tax proposals aim at redistribution of funds to bring more equitable development. The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 -- cleared by Lok Sabha last week -- were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after voice vote. This completed the three-stage Parliamentary approval process, which also included a debate on the general budget and working of some of the ministries.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. After Opposition MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the Right To Information Act (Amendment) Bill being passed, it will be moved in the Rajya Sabha today. MoS Jitendra Singh would be moving the bill in the Upper House today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
On Friday, the government introduced in Lok Sabha the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of Information Commissioners at central as well as state levels. The government’s move triggered protests from the Opposition.
The Bill amends Sections 13 and 16 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. Section 13 of the original Act sets the term of the central Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners at five years (or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier). The amendment proposes that the appointment will be “for such term as may be prescribed by the Central Government”.
Why are Opposition parties protesting?
The original Act had quantified the tenures, and defined the salaries in terms of existing benchmarks. The amendments are being viewed as implying that, in effect, the terms of appointment, salaries and tenures of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners can be decided on a case-to-case basis by the government. The Opposition has argued that this will take away the independence of the RTI authorities.
Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce two bills today
Parliament on Tuesday gave its approval to Modi-2.0 government's maiden budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying tax proposals aim at redistribution of funds to bring more equitable development. The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 -- cleared by Lok Sabha last week -- were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after voice vote. This completed the three-stage Parliamentary approval process, which also included a debate on the general budget and working of some of the ministries.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. After Opposition MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the Right To Information Act (Amendment) Bill being passed, it will be moved in the Rajya Sabha today. MoS Jitendra Singh would be moving the bill in the Upper House today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.