Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Amid Opposition protests, RTI Amendment Bill up for discussion in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed on Monday evening in the Lok Sabha will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill came under fire as several Opposition parties insisted that the amendments to the law were “dangerous” to the fundamental rights of the citizens and a “threat to the Constitution and the Parliament”. The Bill will be moved by the Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be introducing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the the Lower House had cleared the Appropriation and Finance Bill, the Modi 2.0-government’s maiden budget. On Donald Trump’s claim that Narendra Modi asked him to act as a mediator with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar denied that Prime Minister made the request and reiterated that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally.