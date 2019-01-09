Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition questions govt’s ‘midnight’ session extension order
Parliament Winter Session 2019 Today LIVE Updates: The proceedings in Rajya Sabha were extended by a day amid Centre's push for both the quota Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill.
Parliament Winter Session Today LIVE Updates: The quota Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections in the general category is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session with 323 votes in favour and just three against.
Another bill that criminalises instant triple talaq is also pending in the House. While the government is keen to get the bill passed today, the opposition wants it to be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. The proceedings in the Upper House were extended by a day amid Centre’s push for both the quota Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill.
Sources told The Indian Express that the government is in talks with Opposition members to allow the passage of the quota Bill in Rajya Sabha. Also on the House’s business, today is the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018.
Opposition meets ahead of Rajya Sabha proceedings
The Opposition leaders met in Parliament premises ahead of Rajya Sabha's proceedings. Today is the last day of Parliament Winter Session. Lok Sabha proceedings ended Tuesday
On Tuesday, Opposition MPs sat in Rajya Sabha to protest against the government’s “unilateral” decision to extend the sittings of the Upper House for one more day. They also held a mock Parliament to criticise the government and remind it of its obligations, before marching out to hold a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Opposition leaders said that they were informed about the extension only on Tuesday morning at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. They also raised objection that there was no formal announcement of the extension before Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that the House would meet again on Wednesday morning.
During the mock Parliament, sources said, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said it was unprecedented in the history of Parliament for an extension to be announced without telling the Opposition. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, according to sources, said when a sense of the House is sought for even an hour’s extension of business then how could that be bypassed for a day’s time.
MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Vijay Goel said it was the Chairman’s decision to extend the session and the Deputy Chairman had merely conveyed it, but the explanation failed to cut ice. Read more
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were extended by a day amid Centre's push for the quota Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill.
Quota Bill, Triple Talaq Bill likely to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today
Days ahead of the General Elections, the quota Bill was approved in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Barring AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, who spoke against the Bill — P K Kunhalikutty is the other IUML MP in the House — all the other members present extended their support. The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, who called it a "historic decision."
Modi later posted on his Twitter account that the passage of the Bill “is a landmark moment in our nation’s history”. “It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society,” he wrote.
The main Opposition Congress party pointed out that it had earlier sought reservation on similar lines, but alleged that the government’s “way of pushing the Bill” is undemocratic. “This is butchering Indian democracy. You (Speaker) are the custodian of this House. You should not allow this. We are not opposing the Bill, but opposed to the way the government is doing it. It should be sent to a joint parliamentary committee, which can study it in a month,” Congress MP K V Thomas said.
Opposition meets ahead of Rajya Sabha proceedings
Opposition unhappy over Rajya Sabha's extension
On Tuesday, Opposition MPs sat in Rajya Sabha to protest against the government’s “unilateral” decision to extend the sittings of the Upper House for one more day. They also held a mock Parliament to criticise the government and remind it of its obligations, before marching out to hold a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Opposition leaders said that they were informed about the extension only on Tuesday morning at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee. They also raised objection that there was no formal announcement of the extension before Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that the House would meet again on Wednesday morning.
During the mock Parliament, sources said, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said it was unprecedented in the history of Parliament for an extension to be announced without telling the Opposition. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, according to sources, said when a sense of the House is sought for even an hour’s extension of business then how could that be bypassed for a day’s time.
MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Vijay Goel said it was the Chairman’s decision to extend the session and the Deputy Chairman had merely conveyed it, but the explanation failed to cut ice. Read more
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were extended by a day amid Centre's push for the quota Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill.