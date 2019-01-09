Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition questions govt’s ‘midnight’ session extension order

Parliament Winter Session Today LIVE Updates: The quota Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections in the general category is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session with 323 votes in favour and just three against.

Another bill that criminalises instant triple talaq is also pending in the House. While the government is keen to get the bill passed today, the opposition wants it to be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. The proceedings in the Upper House were extended by a day amid Centre’s push for both the quota Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill.

Sources told The Indian Express that the government is in talks with Opposition members to allow the passage of the quota Bill in Rajya Sabha. Also on the House’s business, today is the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018.