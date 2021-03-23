scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Manish Tiwari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Myanmar refugees

Parliament Live Updates: Several BJP members on Monday demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra government over corruption allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Updated: March 23, 2021 9:57:07 am
BJP MP Mahesh Poddar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to set up headquarters of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (File Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021,by a voice vote. The Bill seeks to enhance power of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. The Centre said the Bill was brought to end ambiguity in running the affairs of the national capital, and appealed to everyone not to term it a “political move”.

Meanwhile, several BJP members demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra government over corruption allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This drew loud protests and reactions from the Shiv Sena and NCP members present in the Lower House.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the limit of FDI in the insurance sector from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent, was also passed in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, two Bills — to modify the list of SCs in Tamil Nadu by grouping seven currently existing castes, and The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021– were passed on Monday.

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill and Insurance (Amendment) Bill; Bill to club seven castes in poll-bound Tamil Nadu under one nomenclature passed in Rajya Sabha; Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:57 (IST)23 Mar 2021
BJP parliamentary meet begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Parliament for the BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

09:56 (IST)23 Mar 2021
Manish Tiwari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Myanmar refugees

Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. 

MP writes to Speaker, says Sena member threatened her; he denies Navneet Rana (Left), Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati; Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai.

MP writes to Speaker, says Sena member threatened her; he denies

NAVNEET RANA, an Independent MP from Amravati, on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant threatened her in the Lok Sabha lobby after she mentioned about suspended police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiran, and raised the issue of corruption charges levelled against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by IPS officer Param Bir Singh. Sawant, however, called her allegations “baseless”.

Lok Sabha passes Insurance Bill, FDI hiked to 74%

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the limit of Foreign Direct Investment in the insurance sector from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent.The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 17. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre has come up with this Bill only after “due consultations”.

Rajya Sabha nod to Bill to modify Tamil Nadu SC list

A Bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu by grouping seven castes which presently exist as separate was passed by Rajya Sabha Monday after clearing Lok Sabha Friday.

Moving The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot said seven sub-castes would be encompassed under Devendrakula Vellalar with the exclusion of the Kadian community in certain listed districts. He said this has nothing to do with the elections.

 

