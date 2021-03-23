Parliament Live Updates: Manish Tiwari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Myanmar refugees

BJP MP Mahesh Poddar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to set up headquarters of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (File Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Congress MP Manish Tiwari on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India. Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021,by a voice vote. The Bill seeks to enhance power of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. The Centre said the Bill was brought to end ambiguity in running the affairs of the national capital, and appealed to everyone not to term it a “political move”.

Meanwhile, several BJP members demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra government over corruption allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This drew loud protests and reactions from the Shiv Sena and NCP members present in the Lower House.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the limit of FDI in the insurance sector from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent, was also passed in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, two Bills — to modify the list of SCs in Tamil Nadu by grouping seven currently existing castes, and The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021– were passed on Monday.