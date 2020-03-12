Parliament LIVE updates: No proposal to adjourn Lok Sabha over coronavirus, says Om Birla

Amit Shah at Parliament House Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Amit Shah at Parliament House Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: A day after a fiery exchange ensued between the Opposition and the Centre over Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, the heated discussion is likely to spill over in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Upper House was adjourned on Wednesday amid uproar over Delhi violence and the ban on two Kerala TV channels.

In Lok Sabha, The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will be discussed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there was no proposal to adjourn the House over coronavirus. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens and parliamentarians to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of infection.

During the discussion on Wednesday, the Opposition asked for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation. He, on the other, hand, vowed not to spare the rioters and called the Delhi riots a conspiracy that had been hatched well in advance and assured Parliament that the rioters, irrespective of which side they belong to, will not be spared. He also defended the Delhi Police which has faced severe criticism for alleged dereliction of duty. The Congress later staged a walkout.

On the Opposition criticism that the government had deliberately delayed a discussion on the Delhi riots in Parliament, Shah said this was done due to the festival of Holi and to give time to the Delhi Police to conduct investigations. “During Holi, sentiments are often high. In the past communal clashes have happened… We just wanted a peaceful Holi.”