Thursday, March 12, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: No proposal to adjourn Lok Sabha over coronavirus, says Om Birla

Parliament LIVE updates: Heated exchange is likely to take place in Rajya Sabha today as the Upper House takes up Delhi violence for debate, Follow this space to track the latest developments

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 12, 2020 11:19:08 am
amit shah delhi riots, amit shah delhi violence lok sabha, amit shah parliament, amit shah on delhi riots, parliament delhi riots debate Amit Shah at Parliament House Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: A day after a fiery exchange ensued between the Opposition and the Centre over Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, the heated discussion is likely to spill over in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Upper House was adjourned on Wednesday amid uproar over Delhi violence and the ban on two Kerala TV channels.

In Lok Sabha, The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will be discussed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there was no proposal to adjourn the House over coronavirus. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens and parliamentarians to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of infection.

During the discussion on Wednesday, the Opposition asked for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation. He, on the other, hand, vowed not to spare the rioters and called the Delhi riots a conspiracy that had been hatched well in advance and assured Parliament that the rioters, irrespective of which side they belong to, will not be spared. He also defended the Delhi Police which has faced severe criticism for alleged dereliction of duty. The Congress later staged a walkout.

On the Opposition criticism that the government had deliberately delayed a discussion on the Delhi riots in Parliament, Shah said this was done due to the festival of Holi and to give time to the Delhi Police to conduct investigations. “During Holi, sentiments are often high. In the past communal clashes have happened… We just wanted a peaceful Holi.”

Highlights

    11:14 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    In Rajya Sabha, discussion on Delhi riots in afternoon

    A debate on Delhi riots will take place in the afternoon, Naidu said. Over 50 people have died in the violence. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had vowed not to spare anyone involved in the violence and also stated that it will be lesson for the country on what befalls those who indulge in rioting.

    11:12 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    Vice president Venkaiah Naidu urges politicians to take precautionary measures over coronavirus

    Vice president Venkaiah Naidu urged the citizens and Parliamentarians to take the precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus outbreak. He also requested them to adhere to all guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

    11:07 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over coronavirus impact on aviation services

    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services."

    11:06 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    No proposal to adjourn Parliament in the wake of Coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country

    10:52 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    Tributes paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shivaji Jayanti

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Shiv Sena MPs paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shivaji Jayanti at Parliament premises

    10:47 (IST)12 Mar 2020
    Congress, DMK gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Yes Bank crisis

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK MP A Raja have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Yes Bank crisis and its impact on customers.

    10:46 (IST)12 Mar 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. Protest over Delhi violence is likely to take place in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Follow the latest news and developments from Parliament

    amit shah delhi riots, amit shah delhi violence lok sabha, amit shah parliament, amit shah on delhi riots, parliament delhi riots debate Amit Shah addressing Lok Sabha on Wednesday

    Beginning his speech with expressing grief over the deaths in the riots, Home Minister reiterated multiple times that strict action would be taken against anyone behind the violence. “The Narendra Modi government will not spare anyone from any side… A scientific investigation is being conducted. No innocent will face any trouble. They may be called for questioning, but no one will be arrested without evidence,” Shah said.

    Elaborating on the “conspiracy” behind the riots, Shah said 300 people had entered from Uttar Pradesh, and referred to speeches made by the AIMIM’s Waris Pathan and former JNU student Umar Khalid. He also obliquely accused the Congress, in particular Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, of inciting violence. He said police were using face recognition software and had identified more than a thousand people through it.

    “On December 14, a political party held a rally at Ramlila Maidan. Its leader gave a speech where she made a call for ‘Aar paar ki ladai (fight to finish)’. On December 16, Shaheen Bagh started. Another senior leader of the party said if you don’t get out of your homes now you would be called a coward. Were these not hate speeches?” Shah said, adding that 76% of all riot deaths in the country since Independence had happened in Congress regimes.

    The Opposition held the government squarely responsible for the Delhi riots, with the Congress and other parties seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    “When Rome was burning, Nero was playing fiddle or flute on Palatine Hill and waiting to see the burning of the city in order to build one golden palace, Domus Aurea. It appears Nero has now arrived in India. When Delhi was burning, Nero was in Ahmedabad playing flute with President Donald Trump,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

