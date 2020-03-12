Parliament LIVE updates: No proposal to adjourn Lok Sabha over coronavirus, says Om Birla

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: A day after a fiery exchange ensued between the Opposition and the Centre over Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, the heated discussion is likely to spill over in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Upper House was adjourned on Wednesday amid uproar over Delhi violence and the ban on two Kerala TV channels.
In Lok Sabha, The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 will be discussed. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there was no proposal to adjourn the House over coronavirus. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens and parliamentarians to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of infection.
During the discussion on Wednesday, the Opposition asked for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation. He, on the other, hand, vowed not to spare the rioters and called the Delhi riots a conspiracy that had been hatched well in advance and assured Parliament that the rioters, irrespective of which side they belong to, will not be spared. He also defended the Delhi Police which has faced severe criticism for alleged dereliction of duty. The Congress later staged a walkout.
On the Opposition criticism that the government had deliberately delayed a discussion on the Delhi riots in Parliament, Shah said this was done due to the festival of Holi and to give time to the Delhi Police to conduct investigations. “During Holi, sentiments are often high. In the past communal clashes have happened… We just wanted a peaceful Holi.”
Highlights
A debate on Delhi riots will take place in the afternoon, Naidu said. Over 50 people have died in the violence. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had vowed not to spare anyone involved in the violence and also stated that it will be lesson for the country on what befalls those who indulge in rioting.
Vice president Venkaiah Naidu urged the citizens and Parliamentarians to take the precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus outbreak. He also requested them to adhere to all guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Shiv Sena MPs paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shivaji Jayanti at Parliament premises
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK MP A Raja have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Yes Bank crisis and its impact on customers.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Parliament. Protest over Delhi violence is likely to take place in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Follow the latest news and developments from Parliament