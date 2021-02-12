Parliament Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget Session in RS today

Parliament Live Updates: On the last day of the first leg of Parliament’s Budget Session 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam will reply to the house on Friday. The next Parliament session for this year’s Budget will reconvene on March 8.

Speaking during the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Thursday attacked the centre over the three farm laws and alleged that they would damage India’s food security system. His speech evoked uproar from BJP MPs who demanded he should stick to speaking on the Union Budget.

Congress leader and former finance minister, P Chidambaram told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the government has failed to stimulate demand for growth in the country and the GDP will go back to three years old figures because of “incompetent economic mismanagement”. He claimed that the budget for 2021-22 has failed as even a small amount of cash transfer has not been given to the poor and the rations are not being continued with. “This is a budget for the rich, of the rich, by the rich.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday addressed Rajya Sabha on the ground situation in Eastern Ladakh. “Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner,” Singh said, adding that India is committed to maintaining bilateral ties and peace along the LAC.

Singh’ statement comes a day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement.