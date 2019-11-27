Parliament LIVE Updates: From SPG to Taxation Laws amendment, several key bills to be taken up for discussion

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: A day after Opposition parties boycotted a joint sitting of Parliament on the 70th Constitution Day, the eighth day of the ongoing winter session is expected to be jam-packed with several bills being taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Wednesday. The Opposition which held a protest Tuesday is now likely to join the session Wednesday as the political impasse in Maharashtra came to an end with the newly-elected 288 MLAs being administered the oath in the Assembly earlier today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a motion to withdraw a Bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill as passed by Rajya Sabha earlier this month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to take up Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at amending the Income-tax act, 1961, and Finance (No.2) Act, 2019 to give relief in corporate tax, in the Lower House.
While in the Lower House, Bills including the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion. In Upper House, the Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this month, will again be taken up for discussion Wednesday.
Opposition to corner govt over economic slowdown
The Opposition parties have given a notice in Rajya Sabha to hold a debate on 'the economic situation in the country'.
SPG Bill proposes security cover to PM’s family only if they live with him
The Special Protection Group (SPG) (Amendment) Bill proposes to also rescind protection provided to family members of former PMs soon as they lose the SPG cover. The Bill says SPG will provide security to “the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence; and any former Prime Minister and such members of his immediate family as are residing with him at the residence allotted to him, for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold office of Prime Minister.” Read more here
Union Cabinet meeting is currently underway in Parliament Annexe Building.
Key bills to be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha
In the Lower House, bills including the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion Wednesday.
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over PSUs
The Congress party has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.
Congress, TMC give adjournment notice in LS over Kashmir grenade attack
The Congress and TMC have given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over 'grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir'
The Opposition which held a protest Tuesday is now likely to join the session Wednesday as the political impasse in Maharashtra came to an end with the newly-elected 288 MLAs being administered the oath in the Assembly earlier today.