Parliament Live Updates: Shah to move MCD Unification Bill in RS today

Parliament Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move to pass The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. The Bill aims at unifying three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move to further amend and pass The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

In the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for the inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand, as passed by the Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha proceedings were a washout as a united Opposition protested pressing for a discussion on rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. Opposition members also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha with several of them raising the issue during Zero Hour.