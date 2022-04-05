scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Parliament Live Updates: Shah to move MCD Unification Bill in RS today

Parliament Live Updates: The Bill aims at unifying three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity.

Updated: April 5, 2022 9:36:12 am
Parliament Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move to pass The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. The Bill aims at unifying three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move to further amend and pass The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

In the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for the inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand, as passed by the Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha proceedings were a washout as a united Opposition protested pressing for a discussion on rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. Opposition members also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha with several of them raising the issue during Zero Hour.

09:36 (IST)05 Apr 2022
On Monday, Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out, opposition walkout in Lok Sabha over price rise

Rajya Sabha proceedings were a washout on Monday as a united opposition protested pressing for a discussion on rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. Opposition members also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha with several of them raising the issue during Zero Hour.

In the Upper House of Parliament, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow adjournment notices moved by opposition members on the issue of price rise, prompting members of the Congress, TMC, left parties, DMK, AAP, NCP, RJD and Shiv Sena to create an uproar. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period and was adjourned soon after it met after lunch.

09:35 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Parliamentary panel flags 'huge shortage' of equipment for NDRF

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the "huge gap" between the sanctioned and existing equipments in the inventory of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and asked the government to procure these items without any delay. The committee on estimates observed this and suggested recommendations in its 13th report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

On Monday, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to provide legal sanction to the police to take physical and biological samples of convicts as well as persons accused of crimes. The government’s intention to bring the Bill is to strengthen the law and order and internal security of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the House, asserting that concerns over human and personal rights have been taken care of in the draft legislation.

Opposition members termed the provisions of the Bill as “draconian” and demanded that it be referred to a Parliamentary standing committee to ensure stronger safeguards to prevent its misuse. During a discussion on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, members voiced concern over the broad provisions in the draft legislation that empowered a head constable of a police station or a head warden of a jail to take “measurements” of convicts as well as those in preventive detention.

