Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil Code Bill today

Home Minister Amit Shah replyies to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Opposition saying he is always ready for a discussion on the issue of NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act, adding that no document is being sought during the NPR process, and no verification of citizenship is being done. He asked the Opposition to support the government, and said nobody in the country should “fear” the NPR.

“No document is being asked. All information is voluntary. Whatever information a participant wants to share will be recorded,” he said.

While Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Bihar (where BJP rules with JD-U) and Andhra Pradesh have all passed resolutions against NPR, states such as Odisha and Telangana have reservations on the questions relating to details of parents in the NPR form.

On the other hand, terming Shaheen Bagh “communal”, “divisive”, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Vijay Goel Thursday blamed the protests there for the riots in Delhi. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Goel said, “Had there been no Shaheen Bagh, there would not have been any riots.”

Requesting Parliamentarians to help in spreading awareness about coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha said that the government is taking efforts to contain the spread of infection. External Minister S Jaishankar also said that the government is trying to ensure the well-being of Indians stranded in Iran and Iraq. "There are operational constraints in evacuating Indians as the Iranian system is strict. We will do whatever we must do to check the spread of coronavirus," Jaishankar said, adding that 'exceptional circumstances require exceptional measures'.

Earlier in the morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there was no proposal to adjourn the House over coronavirus. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens and parliamentarians to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of infection. Later in the day, a fiery exchange is likely to take place in Rajya Sabha as the House debates Delhi riots, that killed over 50 people.