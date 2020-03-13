Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil Code Bill today

Parliament Today LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday will take up for discussion The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Victim and Witness Protection and Assistance Bill, 2020, among others. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, will discuss The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no citizen would be marked ‘doubtful’ and no document would be sought during the National Population Register (NPR) process. The announcement came as the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the BJP, opposed the exercise.
Replying to Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Shah said, “I say it clearly: First, no document will be asked for NPR. Second, any information that you don’t have, you don’t have to share that. And third, I say it on the floor of Rajya Sabha as Home Minister, nobody will be marked ‘D’.”
During a discussion on the Delhi riots, Shah vowed to punish those responsible, irrespective of their religion and party. His statement was made as the Opposition launched a blistering attack on the Centre, accusing it of spreading a “communal virus”. It sought assurance there would not be a second carnage.
Highlights
On the day Tamil Nadu became the newest addition to the list of states opposed to the National Population Register exercise which is due to start weeks from now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Parliament Thursday that no participant in the process will be marked ‘doubtful’ in case he or she is unable to provide the information sought.
Reaching out to the Opposition saying he is always ready for a discussion on the issue of NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act, Shah, speaking during a short-duration debate in Rajya Sabha on the Delhi law and order situation, said no document is being sought during the NPR process, and no verification of citizenship is being done. He asked the Opposition to support the government, and said nobody in the country should “fear” the NPR. Read more