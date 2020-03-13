Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil Code Bill today

Parliament LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no citizen would be marked ‘doubtful’ and no document would be sought during the National Population Register (NPR) process.

March 13, 2020
parliament, parliament live, parliament live updates, delhi latest news, delhi riots, delhi riots live news, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updates The Lok Sabha on Friday will discuss The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliament Today LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday will take up for discussion The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Victim and Witness Protection and Assistance Bill, 2020, among others. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, will discuss The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no citizen would be marked ‘doubtful’ and no document would be sought during the National Population Register (NPR) process. The announcement came as the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the BJP, opposed the exercise.

Replying to Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Shah said, “I say it clearly: First, no document will be asked for NPR. Second, any information that you don’t have, you don’t have to share that. And third, I say it on the floor of Rajya Sabha as Home Minister, nobody will be marked ‘D’.”

During a discussion on the Delhi riots, Shah vowed to punish those responsible, irrespective of their religion and party. His statement was made as the Opposition launched a blistering attack on the Centre, accusing it of spreading a “communal virus”. It sought assurance there would not be a second carnage.

Parliament live news updates: Follow the latest from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha below.

    Amit Shah on NPR: No one to be marked D (doubtful)…

    On the day Tamil Nadu became the newest addition to the list of states opposed to the National Population Register exercise which is due to start weeks from now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Parliament Thursday that no participant in the process will be marked ‘doubtful’ in case he or she is unable to provide the information sought.

    Reaching out to the Opposition saying he is always ready for a discussion on the issue of NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act, Shah, speaking during a short-duration debate in Rajya Sabha on the Delhi law and order situation, said no document is being sought during the NPR process, and no verification of citizenship is being done. He asked the Opposition to support the government, and said nobody in the country should “fear” the NPR. Read more

    amit shah delhi riots, home minister amit shah parliament delhi riots, delhi riots citizenship amendment act, delhi violence, rajya sabha amit shah Home Minister Amit Shah replyies to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Opposition saying he is always ready for a discussion on the issue of NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act, adding that no document is being sought during the NPR process, and no verification of citizenship is being done. He asked the Opposition to support the government, and said nobody in the country should “fear” the NPR.

    “No document is being asked. All information is voluntary. Whatever information a participant wants to share will be recorded,” he said.

    While Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Bihar (where BJP rules with JD-U) and Andhra Pradesh have all passed resolutions against NPR, states such as Odisha and Telangana have reservations on the questions relating to details of parents in the NPR form.

    On the other hand, terming Shaheen Bagh “communal”, “divisive”, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Vijay Goel Thursday blamed the protests there for the riots in Delhi. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Goel said, “Had there been no Shaheen Bagh, there would not have been any riots.”

    Requesting Parliamentarians to help in spreading awareness about coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha said that the government is taking efforts to contain the spread of infection. External Minister S Jaishankar also said that the government is trying to ensure the well-being of Indians stranded in Iran and Iraq. "There are operational constraints in evacuating Indians as the Iranian system is strict. We will do whatever we must do to check the spread of coronavirus," Jaishankar said, adding that 'exceptional circumstances require exceptional measures'.

    Earlier in the morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there was no proposal to adjourn the House over coronavirus. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged citizens and parliamentarians to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of infection. Later in the day, a fiery exchange is likely to take place in Rajya Sabha as the House debates Delhi riots, that killed over 50 people.

