Thursday, February 11, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Ladakh standoff

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2021 9:35:50 am
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Parliament Live Updates:  A day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Express has learned that ground commanders on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso met Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the first steps towards disengagement.

Meanwhile, both the Houses are expected to discuss the Union Budget. Rajya Sabha will debate on Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 while Lok Sabha is set to take up Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On Wednesday, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the contentious agriculture laws that are at the centre of farmers’ agitation, which has now entered its third month.The Prime Minister asserted that neither has any farm mandi been shut nor has Minimum Support Price (MSP) discontinued after three laws were enacted. “After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” PM Modi said even as Congress MPs staged a walk out.

09:35 (IST)11 Feb 2021
Sahariya community must be included in the Extreme Backward Category: Digvijay Singh

Digvijaya Singh (Congress) asks that the Sahariya community in Madhya Pradesh be included in the Extreme Backward Category. As of now, they get benefits only in Chambal and Gwalior divisions. He demands that benefit be provided in other parts of the State as well. Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to this, and says that the Centre has not received any such proposal from the State government.

Narendra Modi, farmers protest, farm laws Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Yesterday, launching into the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those who are disrupting the House proceedings are doing so as per a well-planned strategy. On the farm laws, PM Modi said his government has immense respect for the farmers but they need to come up with specific demands which can be changed in the law.

"After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament - no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored," the PM emphasised.

Speaking on the Union Budget, Congress leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday said while the NDA government accuses its predecessor UPA government of doing vote bank politics, they themselves have done the same in the budget this year by awarding infrastructure projects to the states which are going to polls this year. "The government engages in vote bank politics in budget. Outside the budget, it engages in note bank politics," he said.

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be discussed by the Lok Sabha later today.

Parliament has witnessed a number of disruptions over the last few days, as the Opposition continuously clashed with the Centre over its contentious new farm laws.

