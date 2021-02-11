Parliament Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha on Ladakh standoff

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Parliament Live Updates: A day after Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh initiated the process of disengagement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha Sabha today on the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian Express has learned that ground commanders on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso met Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the first steps towards disengagement.

Meanwhile, both the Houses are expected to discuss the Union Budget. Rajya Sabha will debate on Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 while Lok Sabha is set to take up Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On Wednesday, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the contentious agriculture laws that are at the centre of farmers’ agitation, which has now entered its third month.The Prime Minister asserted that neither has any farm mandi been shut nor has Minimum Support Price (MSP) discontinued after three laws were enacted. “After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” PM Modi said even as Congress MPs staged a walk out.