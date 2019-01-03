Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Rafale deal likely to dominate Lok Sabha proceedings

The Congress is likely to resume its attack over the Rafale fighter jet deal in the Lok Sabha, a day after the House witnessed stormy scenes with Rahul Gandhi and Arun Jaitley leading the debate from both sides of the aisle. On Wednesday, initiating the discussion on the Rafale issue, the Congress chief targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he “does not have guts” to come to field questions on the issue and “hides” in his room.

Gandhi also sought permission to play a tape purportedly of a Goa minister on the Rafale issue but failed to receive the Speaker’s nod. At a press conference later, he used an audio clip to allege that Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was “blackmailing” Modi with a file on the Rafale deal.

In Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley demanded if he (Rahul) can authenticate the tape, but the Congress leader said he would not do so. Jaitley said the Congress chief’s allegations were rejected by the Supreme Court. “Some people naturally dislike the truth. The French government dismissed the Congress’ allegations,” Jaitley said.