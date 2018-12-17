Parliament HIGHLIGHTS: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over Rafale issue

Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till Tuesday after passing the Transgender Bill by voice vote amid din over Rafale issue after BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, the Congress had moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same. The party gave a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha as well, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information on the Rafale deal. The proceedings of the lower house were also adjourned for nearly 50 minutes during the question hour following sparring between treasury and opposition benches over the aircraft deal issue.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor thoroughly opposed the Transgender Bill stating that the definition of the transgender people was defective. “It is important to accept the identity of transgender people in order to protect their rights,” he said. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar too claimed the tabled Bill was hastily drafted. She said the Bill should be re-drafted aiming at providing social justice to the third gender and reduce discrimination against them. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 or the Triple Talaq Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid protests on Monday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposed the Bill, saying that the Bill seems to target a religion-specific and in violation of several sections of the Constitution.