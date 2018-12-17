Parliament HIGHLIGHTS: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over Rafale issue
Parliament HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till Tuesday after passing the Transgender Bill by voice vote amid din over Rafale issue.
Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till Tuesday after passing the Transgender Bill by voice vote amid din over Rafale issue after BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier in the day, the Congress had moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same. The party gave a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha as well, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information on the Rafale deal. The proceedings of the lower house were also adjourned for nearly 50 minutes during the question hour following sparring between treasury and opposition benches over the aircraft deal issue.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor thoroughly opposed the Transgender Bill stating that the definition of the transgender people was defective. “It is important to accept the identity of transgender people in order to protect their rights,” he said. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar too claimed the tabled Bill was hastily drafted. She said the Bill should be re-drafted aiming at providing social justice to the third gender and reduce discrimination against them. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 or the Triple Talaq Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid protests on Monday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposed the Bill, saying that the Bill seems to target a religion-specific and in violation of several sections of the Constitution.
In Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will move to withdraw the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
A report by the Standing Committee of the Parliament on the subject 'Sino-India Relations including Doklam, border situation and cooperation in international organizations' will be submitted in both the houses. Shashi Tharoor and Sharad Tripathi will present the report in the lower house while Kumar Ketkar and Sambhaji Chhatrapati will present it in the upper house today.
On Friday, both the houses of the Parliament were adjourned following an uproar over the Supreme Court's dismissal of petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal.
The BJP, led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, called for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s apology for ‘misleading the country’ on the fighter aircraft deal in the Parliament. Singh, quoting the SC verdict in the Lok Sabha, said, “Congress president tried to mislead public for political benefits and maligned India’s image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought ‘Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge’.”
The Opposition parties had expressed earlier that they will continue their protest against the government on four issues – farm woes, “assault’ on institutions like the CBI and RBI, jobs and price rise and Rafale.
