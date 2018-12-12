Parliament Highlights: Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow amid continued Opposition protests

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Thursday on the second day of the Winter Session following protests by opposition members on various issues including the Rafale deal, construction of Ram Temple and Cauvery river water. Immediately after the House re-convened at noon, Congress, Shiv Sena, TDP and AIADMK members trooped into the well with placards and started shouting slogans in support of their demands.
Similar scenes were earlier witnessed when Question Hour began after obituary references to 11 former MPs. Congress members were demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal while Shiv Sena MPs staged protests demanding immediate construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Members belonging to the AIADMK raised slogans demanding justice for Tamil Nadu farmers living along the Cauvery delta and TDP members demanded a railway zone at Vishkhapatnam. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to pacify members but in vain. As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.
Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow amid continued Opposition protests
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by members over various issues. The Upper House was first adjourned till noon soon after laying of papers and then again till 2pm soon after the Question Hour started at 12 pm.
Declare martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur as holiday: SAD MP in LS
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Prem Singh Chandumajra Wednesday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur be declared as martyrdom day and a national holiday. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus.
We will work together for the development of the country: Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as Tamil Nadu parties protest over Cauvery
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch period on Wednesday as the two main political parties of Tamil Nadu -- the AIADMK and DMK -- staged protests on the Cauvery river issue. The Upper House was first adjourned till noon soon after laying of papers and then again till 2 PM soon after the Question Hour started at 12 pm.
Govt introduces Dam Safety Bill in Lok Sabha
The government Wednesday introduced the Dam Safety Bill in the Lok Sabha, a legislation which will help states and union territories adopt uniform procedures to ensure the safety of reservoirs. The bill also provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of specified dams to prevent dam failure related disasters.
Opposition stages protest in Lok Sabha
Immediately after the House re-convened at noon, Congress, Shiv Sena, TDP and AIADMK members trooped into the well with placards and started shouting slogans in support of their demands. Similar scenes were earlier witnessed when Question Hour began after obituary references to 11 former MPs.
LS adjourned till tomorrow amid continued Opposition protests
Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the opposition on various issues.
Two newly elected MPs from Karnataka take oath as members of Lok Sabha
While V S Ugrappa was elected from Karnataka's Bellary, L R Shivarame Gowda was elected from Mandya parliamentary constituency in the state. Both members took oath in their mother tongue, Kannada. Ugrappa is a Congress member while Gowda is a JD(S) member.
Obituary reference to former US President George H W Bush, parliamentarians congratulate sportsperson
Earlier, the House paid obituary reference to former US President George H W Bush who passed away on November 30. Members also congratulated M C Mary Kom for winning gold in the Women's World Boxing Championship. Naidu said she has reached the pinnacle of sporting glory as she created history by winning six world gold medals. The House also congratulated sportspersons Sonia Chahal, Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain for winning medals.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as Tamil Nadu parties protest over Cauvery
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday as the two main political parties of Tamil Nadu -- the AIADMK and DMK -- held protests on the Cauvery river issue.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after ruckus over Rafale, Ram mandir
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till noon following protests by Congress, Shiv Sena and AIADMK members demanding JPC probe on the Rafale deal, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and justice for farmers of the Cauvery delta respectively.
Congress MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar arrives in Parliament
Other bills listed for consideration and passage
The National Council of Educational Research and Training Bill, 2018, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2018, The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2018, The Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2018, The Dam Safety Bill, 2018, The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017. Read more
RJD, Shiv Sena MPs give notice over adjournment motion notice on Ram mandir, misuse of CBI
Congress gives business suspension notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Rafale deal
Congress notice for adjournment motion on Rafale deal in Lok Sabha likely today
Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that his party wanted issues related to the Rafale deal and the “misuse” of key agencies like the CBI and ED to be discussed first. Read more