Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over Rafale row; Lok Sabha to resume at 12 pm

Parliament LIVE Updates: The Congress has been demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.
The Parliament opened on a shaky note Wednesday as the Opposition’s protests adjourned the proceedings of both the houses. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. MP’s from the Congress and AIADMK shouted slogans and held up placards to register protest over Rafale and Cauvery river dam issue respectively.
The Congress has been demanding a privilege motion against the Centre for allegedly misleading the Parliament and Supreme Court on the Rafale arms deal and has asked for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged irregularities in the said deal. AIADMK and DMK have been protesting over the construction of a dam on Cauvery river. TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Parliament LIVE Updates: While the Rafale row is continually disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament, the government will look to pass important bills. Follow LIVE updates here.
Extended hoilday for Christmas in Parliament
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations.
Previously only December 25 was declared as a holiday for Christmas. But now even Monday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 26 have been declared as holidays, giving members a five-day break beginning Saturday, December 22.
Lok Sabha adjourned
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
Lok Sabha: Congress demands for JPC on Rafale, government denies
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale deal and asked the government to discuss the matter. He also accused the government to misguide the Supreme Court by giving false information.
In reply, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Tomar said that there is no need for a JPC as the Supreme Court has already given a clean chit to the Rafale deal. However, the government is ready to discuss the matter, he said.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh also backed his statement and said the government is ready for discussion over Rafale.
Lok Sabha resumes
The lower house has resumed proceedings amid sloganeering. Congress, AIADMK and TDP MP's are protesting in the well of the house.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow amid protests by the Opposition.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid protests by Congress and AIADMK
Lok Sabha begins amid protests
The lower house started amid slogan shouting on Wednesday. However, the question hour is underway.
Bills to be considered in Lok Sabha today
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will move the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, 2016 and the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha today. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will try to move the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 respectively in the lower house which have been stalled since last two days due to continuous disruptions.
Congress, CPI (M) give adjournment notices
Before the start of the session on Wednesday, CPI(M) and Congress have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation respectively.
Welcome to the LIVE blog
The Parliament will reconvene at 11 am. Follow the updates from both the houses here.
Parliament LIVE Updates: The 6th day of the Winter Session of the Parliament remained largely unproductive with the Opposition protesting over Rafale and other issues. Congress president Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the government and tried to corner them over Rafale and farmers issue. Addressing the media at the Parliament Tuesday, Rahul lashed out at Modi government for not making any efforts towards waiving-off farmers’ loans. He said the Congress party’s win in the Hindi heartland is the win of the small sections of the society and the party would support farmers in pressurising the Modi government to get farm loans waived-off.
Rahul claimed the Centre had waived the loans of 15 big industrialists, adding up to about Rs 3.5 lakh crore, but not even a rupee of farmers’ debt was written off. “Modiji has made two Indias — one India of 15-20 people, loan waiver for the rich and private aircraft, and the other of the poor… farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers,” he said.
Rahul was also persistent with the demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal.
Only two major bills, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 and the Triple Talaq Bill have been discussed at length in the six days of the Winter Session owing to continuous disruptions in the house.
