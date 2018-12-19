Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over Rafale row; Lok Sabha to resume at 12 pm

The Parliament opened on a shaky note Wednesday as the Opposition’s protests adjourned the proceedings of both the houses. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. MP’s from the Congress and AIADMK shouted slogans and held up placards to register protest over Rafale and Cauvery river dam issue respectively.

The Congress has been demanding a privilege motion against the Centre for allegedly misleading the Parliament and Supreme Court on the Rafale arms deal and has asked for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the alleged irregularities in the said deal. AIADMK and DMK have been protesting over the construction of a dam on Cauvery river. TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.