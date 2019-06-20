President Ram Nath Kovind to address joint session of Parliament today

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am Thursday. The customary address by the President will be followed by proceedings in both Houses.

Advertising

The Budget Session commenced Monday with jubilant BJP members raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as members of the 17th Lok Sabha were sworn in. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 313 newly-elected MPs took oath Monday while 222 leaders were sworn-in Tuesday.

On Wednesday, two-time MP from Rajasthan Om Birla was elected Speaker of the House.

The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. The Budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. During this session, the NDA government is likely to introduce a slew of key legislation including a revised triple talaq Bill.

Advertising

While delivering a speech in the Lok Sabha Tuesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale extended his wishes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday while taking a jibe at his loss from the family bastion of Amethi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting, attended by presidents and chiefs of 21 of 40 parties, last evening to discuss the “one nation, one election” issue. Noting that there are many new faces in this Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said the first session of the Lower House of Parliament should begin with “fresh zeal and new thinking”.