No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha to debate no-trust vote, Modi-led NDA confident of numbers

Lok Sabha will today debate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the Opposition charge, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate. In its first test of unity, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on several issues including mob lynching, the safety of women, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers. The government is also seeing this as an opportunity to present its views ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 524-member House, the NDA has the support of 315 MPs and the UPA 63. The focus today will be on the AIADMK, BJD and TRS, which have 37, 19 and 11 MPs respectively. Several regional parties have not come out in support of either the government or the Opposition and have chosen to take a neutral stand and may perhaps abstain during voting.
Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Shiv Sena on Friday said it had not issued any whip to its party MPs regarding the no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Sena mouthpiece Saamna, in a front page report quoting party MP Arvind Sawant, said the Sena had not issued any whip to MPs. Sena's stand will be announced by party chief Uddhav Thackeray this morning, the report said. Read more about it here
Time allotted for no-confidence motion debate today: BJP gets three hours 33 minutes, Congress gets 38 minutes, AIADMK gets 29 minutes, Trinamool Congress gets -27 minutes, BJD gets 15 minutes, Shiv Sena gets 14 minutes, TDP gets 13 minutes, TRS gets nine minutes, CPIM gets seven minutes, Samajwadi Party and NCP get six minutes, while the LJSP will get five minutes
Congress leader Anand Sharma said the no-confidence motion debate was a chance for the Opposition to highlight the government's failures. "We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," Sharma said. The Opposition party's stand, though, is a stepdown from what its leader Sonia Gandhi said on day one of the Monsoon session of Parliament when Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion. "Who said we don't have the numbers?" Sonia told a reporter when asked if the Opposition was cofident of winning the vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces a trust vote in Lok Sabha today, took to Twitter this morning asking fellow Parliamentarians to ensure that today's no-confidence motion debate is engaging. Here's what he said.
On August 19, 2003, a vote of no confidence was debated in Lok Sabha against the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee won the confidence of the House by one vote. The motion was moved by then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Here is a video of the proceedings in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Vajpayee's speech has - in today's parlance - gone viral for his great oratory skills. Vajpayee's speech in 1999, when he lost the trust vote by a single vote, has also gone viral.
Back in 1952, the Rules of Lok Sabha provided that a no-confidence motion could be moved with the support of 30 MPs. Even then, not a single no-confidence motion was moved during the term of the first two Lok Sabhas. It was only during the third Lok Sabha in 1963 that the first one was moved by Acharya J B Kripalani against the government headed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Read more about it here.
Today's no-trust vote against the NDA government is likely to give the electorate a good view of what issues the government and the Opposition are going to debate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls slated for early 2019. The Opposition led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to target the government on key issues including hate crime, the economy, and unrest in Kashmir. The government, on its part, will hope to highlight its achievements in the last four years.