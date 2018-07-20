No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha to debate no-trust vote, Modi-led NDA confident of numbers

No-confidence vote against NDA government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to sail through the no-trust vote as the NDA alliance has more than the required numbers to win the confidence of Lok Sabha. No-confidence vote against NDA government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to sail through the no-trust vote as the NDA alliance has more than the required numbers to win the confidence of Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha will today debate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the Opposition charge, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate. In its first test of unity, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on several issues including mob lynching, the safety of women, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers. The government is also seeing this as an opportunity to present its views ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 524-member House, the NDA has the support of 315 MPs and the UPA 63. The focus today will be on the AIADMK, BJD and TRS, which have 37, 19 and 11 MPs respectively. Several regional parties have not come out in support of either the government or the Opposition and have chosen to take a neutral stand and may perhaps abstain during voting.

Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.