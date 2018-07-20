No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha to debate no-trust vote, Modi-led NDA confident of numbers

Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018
No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Parliament Monsoon session 2018 Day 3 Live Updates: Today's no-trust motion vote in Parliament against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is the 27th in Parliamentary history and the first to be admitted in 15 years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2018 10:04:51 am
No trust vote, no confidence motion, no confidence vote against nda government, narendra modi No-confidence vote against NDA government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to sail through the no-trust vote as the NDA alliance has more than the required numbers to win the confidence of Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha will today debate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the Opposition charge, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate. In its first test of unity, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on several issues including mob lynching, the safety of women, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers. The government is also seeing this as an opportunity to present its views ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 524-member House, the NDA has the support of 315 MPs and the UPA 63. The focus today will be on the AIADMK, BJD and TRS, which have 37, 19 and 11 MPs respectively. Several regional parties have not come out in support of either the government or the Opposition and have chosen to take a neutral stand and may perhaps abstain during voting.

Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 Day 3 Live: No-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha today. Follow LIVE Updates. Read in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam

09:59 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Here is what Kapil Sibal has in mind
09:56 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Which way will Shiv Sena's vote on no-confidence motion? 'Yet to decide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said it had not issued any whip to its party MPs regarding the no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Sena mouthpiece Saamna, in a front page report quoting party MP Arvind Sawant, said the Sena had not issued any whip to MPs. Sena's stand will be announced by party chief Uddhav Thackeray this morning, the report said. Read more about it here

09:50 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
No-confidence motion: Here's the time limit allotted to various parties

Time allotted for no-confidence motion debate today: BJP gets three hours 33 minutes, Congress gets 38 minutes, AIADMK gets 29 minutes, Trinamool Congress gets -27 minutes, BJD gets 15 minutes, Shiv Sena gets 14 minutes, TDP gets 13 minutes, TRS gets nine minutes, CPIM gets seven minutes, Samajwadi Party and NCP get six minutes, while the LJSP will get five minutes

09:32 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
Will highlight govt's failures during no-confidence debate, says Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the no-confidence motion debate was a chance for the Opposition to highlight the government's failures. "We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people," Sharma said. The Opposition party's stand, though, is a stepdown from what its leader Sonia Gandhi said on day one of the Monsoon session of Parliament when Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted the motion. "Who said we don't have the numbers?" Sonia told a reporter when asked if the Opposition was cofident of winning the vote.

09:12 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
PM Narendra Modi tweets: Let's have a disruption-free no-confidence vote debate!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces a trust vote in Lok Sabha today, took to Twitter this morning asking fellow Parliamentarians to ensure that today's no-confidence motion debate is engaging. Here's what he said.

09:04 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
No-confidence motion against Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On August 19, 2003, a vote of no confidence was debated in Lok Sabha against the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  Vajpayee won  the confidence of the House by one vote. The motion was moved by then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Here is a video of the proceedings in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Vajpayee's speech has - in today's parlance - gone viral for his great oratory skills. Vajpayee's speech in 1999, when he lost the trust vote by a single vote, has also gone viral.

08:56 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
What is the history of the no-confidence motion or the no-trust vote?

Back in 1952, the Rules of Lok Sabha provided that a no-confidence motion could be moved with the support of 30 MPs. Even then, not a single no-confidence motion was moved during the term of the first two Lok Sabhas. It was only during the third Lok Sabha in 1963 that the first one was moved by Acharya J B Kripalani against the government headed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Read more about it here.

08:48 (IST) 20 Jul 2018
No-confidence motion against NDA govt: Poll preview?

Today's no-trust vote against the NDA government is likely to give the electorate a good view of what issues the government and the Opposition are going to debate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls slated for early 2019. The Opposition led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to target the government on key issues including hate crime, the economy, and unrest in Kashmir. The government, on its part, will hope to highlight its achievements in the last four years. 

no confidence motion, no trust vote, narendra modi, rahul gandhi No-confidence motion and vote: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will lead the charge for the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 Day 3 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will face a vote of no-confidence in Lok Sabha today, the first in 15 years. The last time a vote of no-confidence was held was during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure in 2003.

Here's a quick look at how the House stands today: The ruling NDA alliance has 315 MPs — the BJP has 274 including Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the Shiv Sena has 18, the Lok Janshakti Party has 6, the Shiromani Akali Dal has 4, RLSP has 3, and other small parties total to 10 seats in Lok Sabha.

The UPA has 63 MPs in Lok Sabha. The Congress has 48, the NCP has 7, RJD 4, IUML 2 and JMM 2 totalling 63.

Regional parties: AIADMK has 37 MPs in the House, the Trinamool Congress has 34, the BJD has 19, the TDP has 16 MPs, the TRS has 11, CMP has 9, Samajwadi Party has 7, AAP has four, YSR Congress Party has 4, AIUDF has 3 and 12 other MPs from smaller parties taking the total to 156.

The total number of MPs therefore is 534 and the ruling dispensation requires 268 votes to win the vote of no-trust. The numbers above indicate that it is quite certain the vote of no-confidence against the Modi government will fall.

