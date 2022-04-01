scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: India Antarctic Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament LIVE Updates, Rajya Sabha Members Retiring, Nominations by BJP, Congress and AAP Latest Updates, 1 April: The Indian Antarctica Bill is expected to help India fulfil its obligations under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources of 1982 and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty of 1998, PTI reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 8:51:31 am
Parliament Live Updates: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the government over budgetary cuts in allocation for MGNREGA.

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Updates: Union minister Jitendra Singh is set to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in the Antarctic. The Indian Antarctica Bill is expected to help India fulfil its obligations under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources of 1982 and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty of 1998, PTI reported.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the government over budgetary cuts in allocation for MGNREGA, which she maintained is weakening the legal guarantee of timely payment and jobs. Although it was a Zero Hour submission in Lok Sabha, to which the government usually does not respond, two Union ministers hit back, alleging that Sonia’s statement was far from the truth, and that even budgetary allocation remained unutilised under the Congress-led UPA.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha Thursday bade farewell to 72 members retiring this year. “Char deewaron mein paya hua, char dishaon mein le jayein, ye hum sabka sankalp rahe (We may be moving out of these four walls, but we should take this experience from here to all four directions),” Modi said, adding that he hopes most members return.

08:51 (IST)01 Apr 2022
🤫 Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu hosts a musical evening for retiring MPs

The Perfect Host:Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna, kabhi alvida na kehna…” — this evergreen Kishore Kumar song sung by a group of MPs summed up the mood of the lawmakers at a dinner hosted Thursday by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for the retiring MPs. It was a welcome break for MPs from across the political divide as they entertained each other with songs. While DMK’s Tiruchi Siva sang P B Sreenivas’s 1960’s hit Tamil song ‘Mouname paarvaiyaal Oru paattu paatavendum‘, NCP’s Vandana Chavan sang the Kishore Kumar number ‘Ruk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke’ and Sonal Mansingh sang a Meera bhajan. Trinamool’s Dola Sen and BJP’s Rupa Ganguly sang Bangla songs. TMC’s Santanu Sen played the guitar, and outgoing BJP member Ramachandra Jhangra regaled everyone with a Hindi song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dinner, as did floor leaders of all political parties. Read more.

 
08:48 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the Budget session of Parliament. 

DMK's A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and other MPs wait for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at Parliament complex during the second part of Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Prices of EVs to be equal of petrol cars in 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Prices of all electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within two years, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Gadkari also said MPs can buy electric vehicles once a charging station is installed in Parliament premises.

“I will assure all the honourable members that within two years the cost of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers and electric four wheelers will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles and the country will change,” he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the government’s policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production.

Rajya Sabha bids goodbye to 72 members, PM hails contribution

Rajya Sabha Thursday bade farewell to 72 members retiring this year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed their contribution and MPs fondly reminisced on their experiences.

“Char deewaron mein paya hua, char dishaon mein le jayein, ye hum sabka sankalp rahe (We may be moving out of these four walls, but we should take this experience from here to all four directions),” Modi said, adding that he hopes most members return.

He said knowledge alone can’t bring about the change that the combined force of knowledge and experience can, which many senior retiring members brought to the House.

