Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Parliament Live Updates: Bill to reunify Delhi civic bodies to be considered in LS today

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament LIVE Updates, 30 March: The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2022 9:19:11 am
Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget for the next fiscal will attract private investment, and ensure a predictable economic recovery in the years to come.

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 act, which aims to merge the three municipal corporations of the national capital into a single entity, will be taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to amend The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to effectively undo the earlier 2011 amendment to the Act by which the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into separate North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today. If passed, the bill will omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget for the next fiscal will attract private investment, and ensure a predictable economic recovery in the years to come. Replying to a debate on appropriation and finance bills in the Rajya Sabha, she also defended the handling of inflation but acknowledged the ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine has posed fresh challenges, including higher oil prices, and disruptions in supply chains. The Upper House later returned the two bills without any changes, other than those proposed by the government, completing the nearly two months long parliamentary process for approval of the Union Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Finance minister underlines growth, flags war challenges: Oil prices, supply disruption

THE Budget will help keep the focus on sustained growth recovery but the Ukrainewar poses a fresh set of challenges, from disruption in supply chains to rising oil prices, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

Replying in a debate on the Appropriation and Finance Bills, Sitharaman reiterated that the Centre “is conscious of the need to balance the imperatives of growth and also make sure India’s recovery post-Covid is sustained and sustainable.”

“….this Finance Bill has been presented at a time when the revival from the pandemic days is still an ongoing job and we are focusing on a sustained growth recovery, with a predictable taxation regime and ensuring newer challenges before us. At the time of the Budget presentation, I had not taken on board the Omicron(wave) and now we are also facing the situation of a full-blown war in Ukraine which is not some war in some corner of the world but it seems to be having an impact on all countries like the way the pandemic had but this impact is disruption to very many supplies,” Sitharaman said.

Chartered Accountants Bill: Amendment an attempt to tinker with ICAI autonomy, says Opposition

Members of the Opposition parties on Tuesday accused the government of interfering with the functioning of autonomous bodies and taking control of independent institutions. The accusations were made in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a Bill to amend the Chartered Accountants Act that gives the government greater control over the disciplinary committee of the Indian Chartered Accountants Institute (ICAI).

The Bill — to amend the Chartered Accountants Act 1949, the Cost and Work Accountant Act 1959, and the Companies Secretary Act 1980 — was introduced by MoS (Corporate Affairs) Rao Inderjit Singh.

Most members objected to the proposal that the disciplinary committee of the ICAI, which has five members, should have three non-CAs and Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), as the chairman. The committee is supposed to coordinate the efforts of the three professions.

 

