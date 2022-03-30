Parliament Live Updates: Bill to reunify Delhi civic bodies to be considered in LS today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

THE Budget will help keep the focus on sustained growth recovery but the Ukrainewar poses a fresh set of challenges, from disruption in supply chains to rising oil prices, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

Replying in a debate on the Appropriation and Finance Bills, Sitharaman reiterated that the Centre “is conscious of the need to balance the imperatives of growth and also make sure India’s recovery post-Covid is sustained and sustainable.”

“….this Finance Bill has been presented at a time when the revival from the pandemic days is still an ongoing job and we are focusing on a sustained growth recovery, with a predictable taxation regime and ensuring newer challenges before us. At the time of the Budget presentation, I had not taken on board the Omicron(wave) and now we are also facing the situation of a full-blown war in Ukraine which is not some war in some corner of the world but it seems to be having an impact on all countries like the way the pandemic had but this impact is disruption to very many supplies,” Sitharaman said.

