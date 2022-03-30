Parliament Live Updates: Bill to reunify Delhi civic bodies to be considered in LS today

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 act, which aims to merge the three municipal corporations of the national capital into a single entity, will be taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to amend The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to effectively undo the earlier 2011 amendment to the Act by which the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into separate North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today. If passed, the bill will omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget for the next fiscal will attract private investment, and ensure a predictable economic recovery in the years to come. Replying to a debate on appropriation and finance bills in the Rajya Sabha, she also defended the handling of inflation but acknowledged the ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine has posed fresh challenges, including higher oil prices, and disruptions in supply chains. The Upper House later returned the two bills without any changes, other than those proposed by the government, completing the nearly two months long parliamentary process for approval of the Union Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1.
