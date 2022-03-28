Parliament Live Updates: Sitharaman to move Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. (PTI)

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022, which seeks to unify the Capital’s three municipal corporations and give complete control of the civic body to the Centre, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting sharp criticism from Opposition MPs.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State Nityanand Rai. Opposing it, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran said it was against federalism, a basic feature of the Constitution.

“What about the will of the members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly? That is why I am saying it is totally against the basic feature of the Constitution, that is, cooperative federalism,” he said.

Highlighting that ‘Cooperative Societies’ is a State subject under the Constitution, a parliamentary standing committee has advised the newly created Cooperation Ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah, to “exercise utmost prudence” in chalking out activities and programmes at the national level so that federal features of the country are not “impinged upon”.

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, headed by BJP member P C Gaddigoudar, stated this in its report tabled in Lok Sabha Thursday.

The committee’s advice is significant as the ministry, formed in July 2021, is in the process of drafting a new national cooperation policy. The ministry has prepared the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to amend the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and it is expected to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon.