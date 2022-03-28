scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Parliament Live Updates: Sitharaman to move Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament Live Updates, 28 March: Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha which authorises taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2022 10:23:48 am
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday will move the Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha for it to be considered and returned. The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha Friday after accepting by voice vote the 39 official amendments and rejecting the amendments proposed by the Opposition.

The Finance Bill gives effect to new taxation, thus completing the budgetary exercise for 2022-23 fiscal. Replying to the debate on the Bill, Sitharaman on Friday said that India put the money where there would be a multiplier effect and aid the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha which authorises taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

Live Blog

Parliament, Budget Session Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha; Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

10:23 (IST)28 Mar 2022
AAP MP demands release of 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube, DD

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube and Doordarshan.

This comes after AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference last week said: “In the last 20-25 years since the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, the BJP has been at the Centre for 13 years. In the last 8 years, the BJP has been in the Centre. Has even one family been rehabilitated in Kashmir? No one. What the BJP has done is politicise the issue. And now they want to earn crores by making a movie on their pain. Over Rs 200 crores have been earned. We have two demands: put this movie on YouTube so everyone can watch it, and whatever has been earned should be used for the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits. And second, concrete steps should be taken so that Kashmiri Pandits can go back to their homes.”

09:44 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Congress MP gives adjournment notice over delay in release of funds to Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Notice in the Lok Sabha over the "delay in Rs 28,000 crores under various categories and GST to Tamil Nadu, and (to) direct the (Union) Government to release the amount," ANI reported. 

09:33 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Congress, DMK asks for discussion over price hike

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the issues of drugs price hike, inflation and fuel taxes.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over hike in fuel and LPG prices, ANI reported. 

09:32 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Opposition demands discussion over nationwide bandh

CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya Monday gave Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the "two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country to protest against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government", ANI reported.

09:29 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Welcome to our blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The Budget Session of Parliament will be resuming at 11 am today, following a short weekend break.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. (PTI)

MCD Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; Opp slams ‘breach of Constitution’

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022, which seeks to unify the Capital’s three municipal corporations and give complete control of the civic body to the Centre, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting sharp criticism from Opposition MPs.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State Nityanand Rai. Opposing it, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran said it was against federalism, a basic feature of the Constitution.

“What about the will of the members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly? That is why I am saying it is totally against the basic feature of the Constitution, that is, cooperative federalism,” he said.

On cooperatives, House panel tells Govt: Ensure federal features intact

Highlighting that ‘Cooperative Societies’ is a State subject under the Constitution, a parliamentary standing committee has advised the newly created Cooperation Ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah, to “exercise utmost prudence” in chalking out activities and programmes at the national level so that federal features of the country are not “impinged upon”.

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, headed by BJP member P C Gaddigoudar, stated this in its report tabled in Lok Sabha Thursday.

The committee’s advice is significant as the ministry, formed in July 2021, is in the process of drafting a new national cooperation policy. The ministry has prepared the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to amend the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and it is expected to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon.

