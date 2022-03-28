Parliament Live Updates: Sitharaman to move Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday will move the Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha for it to be considered and returned. The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha Friday after accepting by voice vote the 39 official amendments and rejecting the amendments proposed by the Opposition.
The Finance Bill gives effect to new taxation, thus completing the budgetary exercise for 2022-23 fiscal. Replying to the debate on the Bill, Sitharaman on Friday said that India put the money where there would be a multiplier effect and aid the post-pandemic economic recovery.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha which authorises taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube and Doordarshan.
This comes after AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference last week said: “In the last 20-25 years since the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, the BJP has been at the Centre for 13 years. In the last 8 years, the BJP has been in the Centre. Has even one family been rehabilitated in Kashmir? No one. What the BJP has done is politicise the issue. And now they want to earn crores by making a movie on their pain. Over Rs 200 crores have been earned. We have two demands: put this movie on YouTube so everyone can watch it, and whatever has been earned should be used for the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits. And second, concrete steps should be taken so that Kashmiri Pandits can go back to their homes.”
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Notice in the Lok Sabha over the "delay in Rs 28,000 crores under various categories and GST to Tamil Nadu, and (to) direct the (Union) Government to release the amount," ANI reported.
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the issues of drugs price hike, inflation and fuel taxes.
Meanwhile, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over hike in fuel and LPG prices, ANI reported.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya Monday gave Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the "two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country to protest against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government", ANI reported.
The Budget Session of Parliament will be resuming at 11 am today, following a short weekend break.
