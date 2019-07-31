Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to take up Motor Vehicles Bill, UAPA Bill today

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration. Both the Bills have been passed in the Lower House. In Lok Sabha, Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will present the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Dam Safety Bill, 2019. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also present the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019.

The proceedings of the day started with Opposition leaders raising the Unnao rape case in Lok Sabha. Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Parliament opposed the sexist remarks made against a woman member, but why is it not on the same page when a woman’s life is under threat.

On Tuesday, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament when it was cleared by Rajya Sabha, five days after it got the nod from Lok Sabha. The Bill was passed with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposed after BJD came out in support, allies JD (U) and AIADMK walked out while the Opposition BSP, TDP and TRS did a no-show.