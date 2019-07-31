Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to take up Motor Vehicles Bill, UAPA Bill todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-updates-motor-vehicle-bill-uapa-unnao-rape-lok-sabha-rajya-5865882/
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to take up Motor Vehicles Bill, UAPA Bill today
Parliament LIVE Updates today: On Tuesday, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament when it was cleared by Rajya Sabha, five days after it got the nod from Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration. Both the Bills have been passed in the Lower House. In Lok Sabha, Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will present the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Dam Safety Bill, 2019. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also present the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019.
The proceedings of the day started with Opposition leaders raising the Unnao rape case in Lok Sabha. Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Parliament opposed the sexist remarks made against a woman member, but why is it not on the same page when a woman’s life is under threat.
The Bill was passed with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposed after BJD came out in support, allies JD (U) and AIADMK walked out while the Opposition BSP, TDP and TRS did a no-show.
Live Blog
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill will up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today. Follow LIVE Updates here.
Manish Tewari raises CCD owner V G Siddhartha's suicide case in Lok Sabha
Congress' Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha said, "I want to draw the attention of the government towards the suicide of businessman V G Siddhartha who in his letter stated that he faced harassment of income tax officials..."
Speaker Om Birla cut short his statement, telling him to not speak of issues which have not been investigated yet.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises Uniform Civil Code in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises the demand of Uniform Civil Code in Lok Sabha. "We have done enough politics on caste and religion. If we have a uniform CrPC and law, then why not UCC," he said.
Adhir Ranjan Roychowdhury speaks on Unnao rape case
Speaking about the Unnao rape case, Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Parliament opposed the sexist remarks made against a woman member, but why is it not on the same page when a woman’s life is under threat.
Nearly two years after the Supreme Court set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat calling it un-Islamic, arbitrary and not an integral part of religious practice, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament when it was cleared by Rajya Sabha Tuesday, five days after it got the nod from Lok Sabha.
The passage of the instant triple talaq Bill is a major win for the government given that ruling NDA lacks numbers in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposed after BJD came out in support, allies JD (U) and AIADMK walked out while the Opposition BSP, TDP and TRS did a no-show.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, hailed the passage of the Bill: “An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!”
“I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history,” he said.
