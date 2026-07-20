Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon session set for a stormy start as Opposition likely to raise NEET leak, Ram Temple ‘theft’

Paramilitary and police clustered around Parliament. (Express Photo by Pragynesh; image enhanced using AI)

The monsoon session of Parliament is set for a stormy start today, with Opposition MPs likely to corner the government on the alleged NEET paper leak and Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft cases. Ahead of the commencement of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

CJP’s Parliament march: The opening day of the monsoon session also sees a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament as they demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET scandal. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, has said he would break his fast only if the Centre accepts responsibility for issues such as paper leaks or agrees to discuss the same in the current session.

Story continues below this ad Bills to be introduced in the Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of this Session. In 19 sittings across 25 days till August 13, the monsoon session of Parliament is also slated to see the introduction of several other bills such as the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 (replacing the ordinance increasing the Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength from 33 to 37 judges), the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. Live Updates Jul 20, 2026 09:44 AM IST Congress leader KC Venugopal submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and demanding an independent probe under a Supreme Court judge. In his notice, Venugopal alleged "massive financial fraud, theft and embezzlement" of public donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and urged the House to suspend regular business to discuss the matter. He claimed recent reports pointed to an alleged racket involving the siphoning of cash and jewellery donated by devotees. Jul 20, 2026 09:34 AM IST Heavy security deployed at Parliament Delhi Police has stepped up security across Jantar Mantar and Parliament ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the Parliament, India Gate, Rail Bhawan and adjoining areas. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force and the police said no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed march. #watch | Delhi: Security tightened outside Parliament in view of a proposed march to Parliament by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) today, on 20th July, on the first day of Monsoon Session. pic.twitter.com/pKg7g4RBX0 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 20, 2026 09:34 AM IST Opposition MPs write to discuss paper leak matters urgently AAP MP Sanjay Singh has already moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Congress MP Manickram Tagore has written a letter to the Secretary-General requesting adjournment of the business of the house to discuss paper leak matters urgently. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk listed three conditions: if the government accepts accountability; if he and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders reach Parliament and MPs assure them the issue will be raised; or, if his health does not permit this, MPs and leaders from different parties visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and give the same assurance. Jul 20, 2026 09:33 AM IST Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at CPP office ahead of Parliament Session Liz Mathew reports that Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament at 10:30 am on Monday for a briefing on decisions taken during the Opposition floor leaders' meeting. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said the party will discuss the strategy with INDIA alliance partners and brief MPs on the course of action to be followed during the session.

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