Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon session set for a stormy start as Opposition likely to raise NEET leak, Ram Temple ‘theft’

Paramilitary and police clustered around Parliament. (Express Photo by Pragynesh; image enhanced using AI)
The monsoon session of Parliament is set for a stormy start today, with Opposition MPs likely to corner the government on the alleged NEET paper leak and Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft cases. Ahead of the commencement of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.
CJP’s Parliament march: The opening day of the monsoon session also sees a protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament as they demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET scandal. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, has said he would break his fast only if the Centre accepts responsibility for issues such as paper leaks or agrees to discuss the same in the current session.
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Bills to be introduced in the Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of this Session. In 19 sittings across 25 days till August 13, the monsoon session of Parliament is also slated to see the introduction of several other bills such as the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 (replacing the ordinance increasing the Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength from 33 to 37 judges), the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025.
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