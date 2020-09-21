Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to begin session shortly

A session underway in Rajya Sabha.

The eighth day of Monsoon Session in Parliament will be held on Monday.

On Sunday, in an unprecedented move, as many as 12 Opposition parties came together to submit a no-confidence resolution seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The move followed uproar in the House over his decision to extend the session beyond the scheduled 1 pm while overruling Opposition pleas to continue discussions on the contentious farm Bills the next day.

“The Deputy Chairman has violated all the canons of law, procedure, parliamentary procedures, practices and fair play. Today, the Deputy Chairman did not allow points of order to be raised, did not allow large numbers of members of Rajya Sabha from diverse political parties opposing the anti-farmer Bill…even to speak,” the resolution stated.

Dismissing Opposition objections and pleas, the government pushed through two key farm Bills in Rajya Sabha yesterday amid unprecedented scenes of chaos, confusion, and ruckus. Agitated Opposition members, protesting the extension of the House sitting beyond the scheduled end at1 pm, tore copies of the Bills, broke microphones on the Chairman’s table, flung a copy of the Rule Book at the presiding officer, and then sat on a dharna in the House even after it was adjourned for the day.