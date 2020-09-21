scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to begin session shortly

In an unprecedented move, as many as 12 Opposition parties came together on Sunday to submit a no-confidence resolution seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 8:55:17 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament live updates, farm bill, farm bill 2020, farm bill rajya sabha, farmers protest, farmers protest in haryana, farmers protest in punjab, parliament monsoon session, farm bill, farmers bill, parliament monsoon session 2020 live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, india china, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updatesA session underway in Rajya Sabha.

The eighth day of Monsoon Session in Parliament will be held on Monday.

On Sunday, in an unprecedented move, as many as 12 Opposition parties came together to submit a no-confidence resolution seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The move followed uproar in the House over his decision to extend the session beyond the scheduled 1 pm while overruling Opposition pleas to continue discussions on the contentious farm Bills the next day.

“The Deputy Chairman has violated all the canons of law, procedure, parliamentary procedures, practices and fair play. Today, the Deputy Chairman did not allow points of order to be raised, did not allow large numbers of members of Rajya Sabha from diverse political parties opposing the anti-farmer Bill…even to speak,” the resolution stated.

Dismissing Opposition objections and pleas, the government pushed through two key farm Bills in Rajya Sabha yesterday amid unprecedented scenes of chaos, confusion, and ruckus. Agitated Opposition members, protesting the extension of the House sitting beyond the scheduled end at1 pm, tore copies of the Bills, broke microphones on the Chairman’s table, flung a copy of the Rule Book at the presiding officer, and then sat on a dharna in the House even after it was adjourned for the day.

Monsoon Session of Parliament continues. Get latest updates here.

08:55 (IST)21 Sep 2020
Eighth day of Monsoon Session today

The eighth day of Monsoon Session in Parliament will be held on Monday. While the session in the Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am to 1 pm, proceedings in the Lok Sabha will begin at 3 pm. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

TMC member Derek O’Brien attempts to tear the Rule Book during the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. (Screengrab)

Dismissing Opposition objections and pleas, the government pushed through two key farm Bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid unprecedented scenes of chaos, confusion, and ruckus. Agitated Opposition members, protesting the extension of the House sitting beyond the scheduled end at1 pm, tore copies of the Bills, broke microphones on the Chairman’s table, flung a copy of the Rule Book at the presiding officer, and then sat on a dharna in the House even after it was adjourned for the day.

Never unsure of its numbers in the Upper House, and given that many Opposition members have cited health reasons to stay away, the government, using its numerical strength, rejected the Opposition demand to refer the Bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — to a select committee for parliamentary scrutiny.

Already cleared by Lok Sabha, the Bills, passed by voice vote, will now go to the President for assent before becoming law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets after the passage of the Bills in Rajya Sabha, described it as “a watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture” while BJP members called it “historic… a big reform”.

