Friday, September 18, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 mins after tribute to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News Updates: On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two contentious farmers' legislations through voice vote amid strong protests and the subsequent resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi Cabinet. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2020 9:10:41 am
At Rajya Sabha. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned for 30 minutes, till 9.35 am, after the House paid their tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti, who passed away late on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two contentious farmers’ legislations through voice vote amid strong protests and the subsequent resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi Cabinet. The MP of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the BJP’s oldest allies, publicly criticising the farm policy of the government. “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” the Food Processing Industries Minister wrote on Twitter. “The SAD cannot be a party to anything anti-farmer,” she said.

Besides this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke on the mismatch between what China says and does and said that India will not back down from taking “any big and tough step” in its interest, and that there will be no change in the “traditional and well-defined” patrolling pattern of Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. “No power in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

Fifth day of Monsoon Session of Parliament today. Get latest updates here.

09:06 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti

In his opening address, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti who passed away late on Thursday. "The country has lost a dedicated Parliamentarian and social worker," Naidu said. In view of this, the House was adjourned till 9.35 am. 

09:04 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Session begins in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha session today began at 9 am.

08:44 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'missing children'

BJP MP Ashok Bajpai also gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the "issue of missing children".

08:39 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over ban on export of onions, impending GST due to states

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the farmers' agitation due to the ban on the export of onions. CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh, on the other hand, gave a Zero Hour notice in the same House over the non-payment of GST compensation to the states.

08:37 (IST)18 Sep 2020
Monsoon Session of Parliament to continue at 9 am

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will reconvene for the fifth day amid precautions against coronavirus, on Friday morning. The session at the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin at 9 am. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Screengrab)

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the situation in Ladakh, two days after he made a similar statement in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government wants to assure 130 crore people of the country that it will not let India “bow down” its head. At the same time, he said, it does not want to bend anyone else’s head.

“Yudh ki shuruat toh hamari haath mein hoti hai, lekin uska ant nahin hota hai. Aur mujhe kai baar tajjub hota hai ki shanti ka yeh sandesh jis dharti se poore vishwa ko mila hai, us dharti ki shanti mein vighna daalne ke prayas kiye jaate hain (One can start a war but ending it is not in one’s hands. Many a time, I am surprised that attempts are made to disrupt peace in the very land which gave the world the message of peace),” he said.

Citing operational reasons for not giving detailed replies to questions from members, Singh, responding to a query from Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, said there will be no change in the patrolling pattern of Indian soldiers.

With all Opposition parties backing the government, the Congress, which had been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue, did not register any protest.

Singh also agreed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s suggestion that he consider meeting some prominent leaders in his chamber and brief them on the ground situation.

