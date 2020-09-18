Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 mins after tribute to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti

At Rajya Sabha. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned for 30 minutes, till 9.35 am, after the House paid their tributes to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti, who passed away late on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two contentious farmers’ legislations through voice vote amid strong protests and the subsequent resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Narendra Modi Cabinet. The MP of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the BJP’s oldest allies, publicly criticising the farm policy of the government. “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” the Food Processing Industries Minister wrote on Twitter. “The SAD cannot be a party to anything anti-farmer,” she said.

Besides this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke on the mismatch between what China says and does and said that India will not back down from taking “any big and tough step” in its interest, and that there will be no change in the “traditional and well-defined” patrolling pattern of Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. “No power in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling,” he told the Rajya Sabha.