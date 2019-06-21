Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Triple talaq Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of Parliament, a series of fresh bills including the triple talaq Bill is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. The Bill, if passed, will replace the Ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar Bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The President, in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha, focused on the eradication of ‘triple talaq’ and ‘Nikah halala,’, calling it “imperative.”

He also asserted that the country would take all possible steps to ensure its national security. He stated that the government had “decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration”. He said, “Efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities.” Illegal infiltrators, he maintained, posed a major threat to national security. In his address, Kovind also pushed for simultaneous elections in the country, describing it as “need of the hour.” “I urge all members of Parliament to seriously ponder over this development-oriented proposal of ‘One Nation-Simultaneous Elections’,” he said.