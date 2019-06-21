Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Triple talaq Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Parliament live updates: President Ram Nath Kovind, in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha, focused on the eradication of ‘triple talaq’ and ‘Nikah halala,', calling it "imperative."
A day after President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of Parliament, a series of fresh bills including the triple talaq Bill is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. The Bill, if passed, will replace the Ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar Bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.
He also asserted that the country would take all possible steps to ensure its national security. He stated that the government had “decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration”. He said, “Efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities.” Illegal infiltrators, he maintained, posed a major threat to national security. In his address, Kovind also pushed for simultaneous elections in the country, describing it as “need of the hour.” “I urge all members of Parliament to seriously ponder over this development-oriented proposal of ‘One Nation-Simultaneous Elections’,” he said.
The Budget Session commenced Monday with jubilant BJP members raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as members of the 17th Lok Sabha were sworn in. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 313 newly-elected MPs took oath Monday while 222 leaders were sworn-in Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha will have a total of 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings till July 26. The Budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The budget will be preceded by the release of the Economic survey on July 4.
During this session, the NDA government is likely to introduce a slew of key legislation including a revised triple talaq Bill. All eyes are also on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which also currently awaits nod in Rajya Sabha. With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, the bill was dissolved last month.