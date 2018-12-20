Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Parliament LIVE: Following disruptions, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, minutes after it began on Thursday. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, has been adjourned till 12 pm.
With another day of frequent disruptions, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow, minutes after it began on Thursday. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, has been adjourned till 12 pm. In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to move the Triple Talaq bill for consideration. Also, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot will move a Bill to amend the Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999. The bill was earlier passed in the upper house and will be taken into consideration today in the Lok Sabha.
The upper house of Parliament was scheduled to discuss various bills including, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (2nd Amend) Bill, Representation of the People (Amend) Bill, and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill.
Live Blog
Parliament LIVE Updates: The winter session of Parliament enters its 7th day on Thursday. Follow LIVE updates here.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon as opposition members protest over Rafale and other issues.
As soon as the House met, the Congress, AIADMK and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members trooped near the Speaker's podium and started sloganeering. Amidst disruptions, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour. But her attempts failed as the disruptions continued, following which the house was adjourned.
TDP MPs protest over their demands for Andhra Pradesh
The upper house of the parliament is scheduled to discuss various bills including, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (2nd Amend) Bill, Representation of the People (Amend) Bill, and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill.
Bills to be considered in Lok Sabha today
In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to move the Triple Talaq bill for consideration. Also, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot will move a Bill to amend the Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999. The bill was earlier passed in the upper house and will be taken into consideration today in the Lok Sabha.
The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill is also to be discussed today.
Triple Talaq bill is listed in the Lok Sabha business today. Law Minister @rsprasad is to move The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 with amendments for consideration and passing. @IndianExpress
Despite a shaky start to Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 prohibiting commercial surrogacy was passed. The legislation was termed "historic" by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, he said the bill was drafted “keeping the Indian ethos in mind and to stop India from becoming a hub of commercial surrogacy.”
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations. When the upper house met for the day, he mentioned that requests have been received for declaring December 24 and December 26 as a holiday.
With these two holidays, the winter session of Parliament that began on December 11 and was slated to have 20 sitings have been now reduced to 18.
Proceeding in both house of the parliament continue to be disrupted over separate issues. On Wednesday, While the AIADMK and DMK members raised the Cauvery issue, Congress members sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.
YSR Congress Party stage protest
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Friday, 11 am.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 PM
Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon as opposition members protest over Rafale and other issues.
As soon as the House met, the Congress, AIADMK and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members trooped near the Speaker's podium and started sloganeering. Amidst disruptions, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour. But her attempts failed as the disruptions continued, following which the house was adjourned.
TDP MPs protest over their demands for Andhra Pradesh
AIADMK MPs protest in the Parliament premises
Bills to be considered in Rajya Sabha today
The upper house of the parliament is scheduled to discuss various bills including, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (2nd Amend) Bill, Representation of the People (Amend) Bill, and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill.
Bills to be considered in Lok Sabha today
In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to move the Triple Talaq bill for consideration. Also, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot will move a Bill to amend the Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, 1999. The bill was earlier passed in the upper house and will be taken into consideration today in the Lok Sabha.
The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill is also to be discussed today.