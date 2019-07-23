Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn seeks PM Modi’s response over Trump’s Kashmir remark

A day after US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue, Opposition MPs slammed the government, seeking PM Modi’s response on the claim. The MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the matter. A meeting of the Opposition leaders was held in Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament early Tuesday morning where the leaders asked for the suspension of all business in the House.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs, within an hour, contradicted the US President’s remarks saying “no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. “We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the MEA, tweeted.