Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn seeks PM Modi’s response over Trump’s Kashmir remark
A meeting of the Opposition leaders was held in Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament early Tuesday morning where the leaders asked for the suspension of all business in the House and sought an explanation from the PM in both the Houses on the issue.
A day after US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue, Opposition MPs slammed the government, seeking PM Modi’s response on the claim. The MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the matter. A meeting of the Opposition leaders was held in Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament early Tuesday morning where the leaders asked for the suspension of all business in the House.
However, the Ministry of External Affairs, within an hour, contradicted the US President’s remarks saying “no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. “We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the MEA, tweeted.
MEA had denied Trump's claim
S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha: I assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Opposition MPs are creating an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue. They are demanding for PM Modi's response on the matter. Follow to get the latest updates here.
US President Donald Trump Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir, and “if I can help, I would love to be the mediator” between India and Pakistan. Trump made the remarks in the presence of visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House ahead of their bilateral meeting.
On Monday, the Parliament saw two important legislations being passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. While the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha gave nod to the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Both the Bills were vehemently opposed by the Opposition parties. Several members staged a walkout in protest of the RTI Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
Terming the BJP-led NDA government’s move to amend the RTI Act to give the Centre the power to fix salaries, tenure, terms and conditions of the role of Information Commissioners (ICs), as “an insult to Parliament, Constitution and judiciary”, the Opposition called for a vote on the The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was passed with 218 votes in its favour and 79 against.
Oppn create ruckus in Lok Sabha over Trump's Kashmir remark
Opposition MPs create an uproar in the Lok Sabha over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue.
