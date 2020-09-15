Parliament Live Updates: Jaya Bachchan says film industry image being tarnished; Rajnath Singh to speak on China row

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China border row in Lok Sabha. The minister’s address is expected to take place around 3 pm — at the beginning of the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. Singh’s statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue, during the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday. Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today.
This session of Parliament is being held amid strict social distancing protocols. From members arriving in masks to their seats rearranged in keeping seating with physical distancing norms, and from Opposition members’ criticism of the move to do away with Question Hour to repeated reminders by Speaker Om Birla that the House is meeting in an “extraordinary situation”, the pandemic loomed large over the proceedings on day 1.
Trinamool MP Santanu Sen said the term social distancing increases stigma and hence should be replaced with the term 'physical distancing'. Naidu suggested safe distancing as the alternate term
It was a smooth sail for JD(U)’s Harivansh, the NDA’s candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, election for which was held on Monday. Harivansh beat Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD, who was the joint Opposition candidate, in a voice vote. This would be Harivansh’s second innings as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. “Whether it is this side or that side, Harivansh treats all in the same manner, without differentiating, without being impartial,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the election.
YSRCP MP Viijaysai Reddy urged the Centre to release funds allocated to the Polavaram project. In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is in touch with the water resources minister and State finance minister and will follow up on the matter.
Jaya Bachchan (SP) speaks about the online harassment of actors and celebrities. She also said that the film industry is being tarnished because of a few selected incidents. "Film industry is a source of employment for scores of people. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavors. Hence, I request you to support the industry."
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said September 15 is International Day of Democracy and as legislators, the parliamentarians are flagbearers of democracy. He also asked the leaders to identify themselves and mention where they are speaking so that the House can function smoothly.
The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries. Zero Hour, during which members raise matters of public importance, will also be curtailed and there will be no private members’ Bill. Protesting the move, Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to reduce Parliament to a “notice board”. In the face of criticism from the Opposition party against doing away with the Question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government is ready to take up unstarred questions. Members get answers to unstarred questions in writing, and it is deemed to be laid on the table of the House.
Protest outside Parliament demanding withdrawal of anti-farmers policies
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'. TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'Community spread of COVID-19'. Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing the attention of central government on the reservation of Maratha community'. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.
The government on Monday introduced eight Bills in Lok Sabha, while two pending Bills were passed.
Five of these Bills were introduced to replace ordinances: Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill; Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill; and Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill.
The three others are new: The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill; and Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill.