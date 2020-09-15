Parliament Live Updates: Jaya Bachchan says film industry image being tarnished; Rajnath Singh to speak on China row

Markings to maintain physical distancing are seen on the ground outside Parliament building in New Delhi. (AP)

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 are among the bills listed for business today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on the India-China border row in Lok Sabha. The minister’s address is expected to take place around 3 pm — at the beginning of the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. Singh’s statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue, during the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday. Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Minister of Home, state, G Kishan Reddy will also be making statements in Lok Sabha today.

This session of Parliament is being held amid strict social distancing protocols. From members arriving in masks to their seats rearranged in keeping seating with physical distancing norms, and from Opposition members’ criticism of the move to do away with Question Hour to repeated reminders by Speaker Om Birla that the House is meeting in an “extraordinary situation”, the pandemic loomed large over the proceedings on day 1.